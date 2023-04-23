BELOIT - Beloit Art Center will offer a variety of art classes and workshops for all ages in May, as well as several art classes for children and teens starting in June.
A full line-up of courses for kids and teens is being offered this summer, beginning with painting classes in June followed by pottery, mosaic, papermaking, and more in July.
Starting the week of June 12 and running for three weeks with sessions in the morning and the afternoon. For the younger artists (ages 9-13) weekly instruction in cartooning and acrylic painting is available on Tuesdays. For teens (ages 14+) classes in watercolor and acrylic painting are being offered on Thursdays. To see the full listing of summer courses for kids and teens visit www.beloitartcenter.com
Nancy Mayhew will teach a Mosaic Mania drop-in workshop that meets weekly from 10 a.m. – noon on Tuesdays through May. It costs $20 plus supplies. A new five-session evening Mosaic Mania Class will be offered from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. on Tuesdays starting on May 9. The cost $175. On Monday evenings beginning May 15, Mayhew will be offering a three-session class to create mosaic pots. The class will start at 5:30 p.m. and costs $80.
A six-week pottery course in hand-building techniques or a six-week course in throwing on the potter’s wheel will be offered. Pottery classes are taught by Rebecca Repohl. The hand-building course will be held on Thursdays from 5:30 - 8 p.m. beginning on May 25. The throwing on the potter's wheel course will be held on Tuesdays from 5:30 - 8 p.m. beginning on May 23. The cost for either course is $155. In both classes, students will learn glazing methods needed to finish their unique creations and returning or experienced students will be guided into advanced projects and methods when ready after a review of fundamental strategies.
Nancy Mayhew, a certified Qigong instructor, will teak a Qigong class for fall prevention and better balance on Mondays and Wednesdays in the main gallery. The one-hour classes will begin at 10 a.m. starting May 8. Punch cards are available for $50 for six sessions or drop in anytime for $10.
All classes are free for cancer patients thanks to the Fish Frenzy Fundraiser program. Anyone undergoing cancer treatment wishing to participate in any of our classes should contact the Beloit Art Center to sign-up.
To register for any course, visit www.beloitartcenter.com or call the Beloit Art Center at 608-313-9083. Beloit Art Center is at 520 E. Grand Ave.
Gallery hours are Monday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuesday – Friday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. The gallery is free and open to the public.