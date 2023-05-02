Kate May Fitch

Sculptor and painter Kate May Fitch is seen here with some of her paintings. She and photographer Cindy Vondran, will be the featured artists in May at the Beloit Art Center at 520 E. Grand Ave., Beloit.

 Photo provided

BELOIT — Sculptor and painter Kate May Fitch, and photographer Cindy Vondran will be the featured artists for May at the Beloit Art Center.

A First Friday Gallery Reception will be held from 5 — 7 p.m. on May 5. A gallery talk featuring the artists will be held at 6 p.m. Both exhibits will be open through May 25.

