Sculptor and painter Kate May Fitch is seen here with some of her paintings. She and photographer Cindy Vondran, will be the featured artists in May at the Beloit Art Center at 520 E. Grand Ave., Beloit.
BELOIT — Sculptor and painter Kate May Fitch, and photographer Cindy Vondran will be the featured artists for May at the Beloit Art Center.
A First Friday Gallery Reception will be held from 5 — 7 p.m. on May 5. A gallery talk featuring the artists will be held at 6 p.m. Both exhibits will be open through May 25.
The Main Gallery will feature Kate May Fitch. From bronze statues in Illinois, to painted banners in Kansas, Fitch encapsulates the ambiance of the American Midwest by finding the beauty in the most common. She has received many commissions to create larger-than-life sculptures out of bronze and fiberglass. Most recently she was commissioned to create a life-size bronze statue of the Native American woman Hononegah, who was the wife of early settler in the Rockton region, Stephen Mack. The statue now stands in front of Hononegah High School in Rockton, Illinois.
In the Bell Gallery, the photography of Cindy Vondran will be on display. With her love of ancient history, Vondran decided to bring the classic Goddesses into the modern world in this series, using models and scenery to illustrate attributes as historically depicted in each of the mythological figures.
Senz Insurance is the main gallery sponsor this month and the Bell Gallery sponsor is Christofferson Moving and Storage.
In addition to exhibits in downtown Beloit, each quarter the Beloit Art Center hosts work at the Beloit Public Library. The current exhibit is by John Hines, a resident artist of the Beloit Art Center. Hines is self-taught and was born and raised in Beloit. He was commissioned by the City of Beloit to paint the USS Beloit for the dedication ceremony commemorating the combat ship. His exhibit at BPL will be open through June.
Summer classes
The Beloit Art Center is offering summer classes for students ages 8 — 18. Lynette Redner will be teaching classes in cartooning, watercolor, and acrylic painting. Pottery instructor Rebecca Rehpohl will be teaching pottery classes for teens. Anna Banwell will be offering a variety of one-day workshops including papermaking, felting, and creating a recycled art journal. Nancy Mayhew will return again this summer with two mosaic classes for kids. Visit www.beloitartcenter.com/summer-classes-for-students.html for all of the offerings and how to sign up.
This spring Beloit Art Center is excited to announce the 2023 BUTTERFLY BELOIT Fundraiser. Community members are invited to decorate a butterfly with their choice of materials and donate it to the Beloit Art Center. The butterflies will be auctioned off with the proceeds going to support community art scholarships and programming. Wooden butterfly cutouts can be purchased for $15 at the Beloit Art Center Gift Shop. If you need inspiration, Nancy Mayhew will host a free demonstration at 10 a.m. on May 13 in the gallery. The completed butterflies should be delivered back to the Beloit Art Center by May 31.
Please see the Beloit Art Center website for more May classes and events, including the weekly Open Studio Art Group, which meets on Thursdays at 5:30 p.m., as well as our monthly Photography Club, which meets the second Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m.
Beloit Art Center, at 520 E. Grand Ave. is free and open to the public. Gallery and gift shop hours are Monday 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. on Mondays and Saturdays; and 10 a.m. — 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.