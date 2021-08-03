BELOIT—Art has been a huge part of John Bittner’s life from early on. His father was a professional brass musical instrument hand engraver for premier instrument manufacturers across the country. This required artistic talent and creative imagination at the highest level. John Bittner showed the same tendencies at a very young age and so his dad began teaching him drawing techniques. By age 10 he was painting in oils. At age 14 his father introduced him to hand engraving. He has kept the engraving tradition alive on specialty commissions and historical restorations on a part-time basis for over 50 years.
Bittner’s work will be featured at the Beloit Art Center, 520 E. Grand Ave., beginning Aug. 6. An opening reception will be held from 5—7 p.m. on Aug. 6.
In college, Bittner majored in Broad Field Art. Ceramics, sculpture and oil painting were his favorites. It is only after retiring seven years ago that he decided to return to painting.
Bittner has been involved in the Wisconsin Regional Artist Program (WRAP) for the last seven years. He is also an active member of the Association of Wisconsin Artists (AWA) and a member of the Beloit Art Center. He has received 17 state awards, two honorable mentions and seven monetary awards from individual WRAP shows and State Day shows. He teaches acrylic painting classes through the Community Development division of Blackhawk Technical College, held at the Milton campus, in Milton, Wisconsin.
The Bell Gallery will feature a Tenant Artist Showcase. Works in the Showcase will include acrylic and oil paintings, charcoal drawings, and pottery pieces.
“The Beloit Art Center is proud to house 15 artists and small businesses in studio spaces at our Grand Avenue location,” notes board president Gary Dencker. “In conjunction with the gallery exhibit, we will also be hosting a building Open House during the First Friday Gallery Reception. You are invited to explore the building beyond the gallery spaces and talk to artists, board members and volunteers on each level.”
In partnership with the Beloit Public Library, the Art Center also installs quarterly exhibits in the library entryway. From July—September the featured artist is Mariclare Sheil. A graduate of the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, Sheil’s paintings, drawings and murals can be found in corporate, public and private collections. Sheil is also the lead instructor of the Beloit Art Center Thursday Evening Open Studio Artist Group, which meets from 5:30-8 p.m. each week. Attendance is open to artists working in any medium. At 6 p.m. Sheil leads a short time of instruction on varied topics. The rest of the session is for working on projects and casual conversation. This group has a come when you can, drop-in enrollment and meets on the second floor.
Both in-house exhibits will be open until Aug. 27. Gallery hours are Monday 10 a.m.—2 p.m.; Tuesday 10 a.m.—5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.—2 p.m. For more information please visit: www.beloitartcenter.com