Beloit Art Center Award

Gary Dencker, left, president of the Beloit Art Center Board, and Jerry Sveum, Art Center board member, pose with the Berk Service Award which was presented to the Beloit Art Center at the Annual Association of Wisconsin Artists Statewide Conference.

 Photo provided

BELOIT—State award winners from a Beloit Art Center exhibit have been announced.

Every year the Beloit Art Center participates with 24 other regional sponsors hosting juried art shows statewide in what is called the Wisconsin Regional Art Program (WRAP).

