Gary Dencker, left, president of the Beloit Art Center Board, and Jerry Sveum, Art Center board member, pose with the Berk Service Award which was presented to the Beloit Art Center at the Annual Association of Wisconsin Artists Statewide Conference.
BELOIT—State award winners from a Beloit Art Center exhibit have been announced.
Every year the Beloit Art Center participates with 24 other regional sponsors hosting juried art shows statewide in what is called the Wisconsin Regional Art Program (WRAP).
The program encourages nonprofessional, student, and emerging artists to create and exhibit their work across Wisconsin. It is for people who have a serious interest in art and create pieces for the love of art.
The Beloit Art Center’s regional show is held yearly in November. The November 2021 local award winners got to exhibit their work at the annual State Exhibit and were judged to win state level awards. This year’s State Exhibit & Conference was held at the Center of the Visual Arts in Wausau from July 8—Aug. 27.
State Award winning artists from the Beloit Art Center’s Regional Show are Tom Gage for Solitude and Anita Wildermuth for Adele. Student State Award winners include Amy Nagel (Beloit Turner) for Pretty and Plump, Theo Felger (Lincoln Academy) for Spectrum, Reid Stadelman (Beloit Memorial) for Ursa, and Taylor Veins (Beloit Turner) for Harry. Beloit Art Center was also honored to receive the Berk Service Award for the Center’s work with the WRAP and STAMP (Statewide Teen Art Mentoring Program) programs.
Once again, this November, the Beloit Art Center will be hosting the Wisconsin Regional Art Program exhibit/workshop for our area. The next show for Beloit WRAP is coming up quickly. Any local artists who want to participate can register online by visiting the Beloit Art Center website at www.beloitartcenter.com. The fee to enter is $30. The deadline to enter is Oct. 27. Entry is open now. Entrants should deliver their art to Beloit Art Center on Oct. 28 (10 a.m.—4 p.m.) or on Oct. 29 (10 a.m.—1 p.m.).
The opening reception for Beloit WRAP 2022 will be held from 5—7 p.m. on Nov. 4. The gallery is free and open to the public.
Beloit Art Center is at 520 E. Grand Ave. in downtown Beloit. Gallery hours are Monday 10 a.m.—2 p.m., Tuesday—Friday 10 a.m.—5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.—2 p.m. To get all the details visit www.beloitartcenter.com.