BELOIT—April has been a busy month at the Beloit Art Center and May promises to be great too.
Both galleries are full through the end of April with over 200 pieces of original artwork created by students from Beloit’s four area high schools. As part of the high school exhibit, 12 pieces were selected to represent Beloit at the Association of Wisconsin Artists (AWA) Statewide Teen Art Mentor Program (STAMP). The chosen artwork will be published and exhibited at the Center for the Visual Arts in Wausau this coming August. Congratulations to the incredible artists who were selected. They include Ashley Ayaquica, Aurora Balliet, Ellie Maxwell, Gabrielle Sowicz, Jailyn Mosley, Janicza Rosas-Nunez, Jayla House, Jennifer Nguyen, Katara Bell, Ruth Stalcup, Taylor Viens, and Theo Felger.
As part of the Beloit Art Center’s mission to display and promote art in the community, the Beloit Art Center offers the public four art exhibits each year placed at the Beloit Public Library. This quarter’s featured artist is James Richter. Richter is a Janesville resident who has been creating art for over 50 years. He paints using acrylic and has recently been making a name for himself creating wall size murals. His latest creation, Bright Futures, a 20’-by-60-foot acrylic mural was completed in August of 2021. It was commissioned by the Boys and Girls Club of Janesville. His paintings will be on display at the library through the end of June.
In addition to their regular selection of classes in May, the Beloit Art Center is pleased to announce that certified Tai Chi instructor Nancy Mayhew will be offering Tai Chi and Qigong instruction for Fall Prevention and Better Balance. Falls are the leading cause of fatal and nonfatal injuries for older adults. However, falling is not an inevitable part of aging. By implementing a regular practice of these ancient Chinese disciplines, seniors can improve their muscle tone, flexibility, balance, and coordination. The class will be offered on Thursdays at 10 a.m. starting May 12. The cost is $60 for an eight-week series. To register and get more information for this and other classes offered at the art center, visit www.beloitartcenter.com or call the Beloit Art Center at 608-313-9083.
Finally, on April 30 the Beloit Art Center will be one of local businesses participating in the Downtown Beloit Wine Walk. During the event the Beloit Art Center Photography Club will be offering free portraits to all wine walk participants.
The Beloit Art Center is a not-for-profit organization located at 520 East Grand Ave in Beloit run entirely by volunteers. Gallery hours are Monday from 10 a.m.—2 p.m.; Tuesday—Friday from 10 a.m.—5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.—2 p.m.