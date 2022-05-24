BELOIT—Dozens of Stateline Area students were presented with scholarships during the Stateline Community Foundation Scholarship Dinner, which was held recently.

Scholarship recipients are:

Don and Louise Ahn Technical Scholarship—Kaylin Dilley

Don and Louise Ahn First Generation Scholarship—Alexander Sala

Don and Louise Ahn Collegiate Scholarship—Benjamin Johnson

Alumni Scholarship—Alexis Swanson

American Association of University Women Scholarship—Kaitlyn Wrage

George Andrews Scholarship—Diana Sanchez Berrios and Arianna Dunkin

Bernard E. Barkin Science Education Scholarship—Raven Regenold

George Beckman Medical Scholarship—Dalton Raykowski

BMHS CTE Scholarship—Merrill Reed

Edward R. Burn Vocational/Technical Scholarship—Kaylin Dilley, Shadymond Marshall and Merrill Reed

Sara Kern Cajamarca Memorial Scholarship—Mariana Cardenas Rodriguez

Chamber of Commerce Scholarship—Gretta Zarnstorff and Arianna Smith

Joe and Ann Chamberlain Music Scholarship—Joshua Karstetter

Class of 1936 Scholarship—Kelechi Anyanwu

Class of 1945 Scholarship—Kayle Olson

Class of 1948—Liam Flanagan

Collins-Clark Education Scholarship—Karina Gonzalez

Community Action Scholarship—Hailey Henry

Roland and Carolyn Consie Scholarship—Jaidyn Cox

William J. and Lavinia M. Divine Music Education Scholarship—Anna Olson

Mary Divine-Leindorf Business Scholarship—Olivia Cronin

Elgeva Bacon DAR Scholarship—James White

Fairbanks Scholarship—Merrill Reed

Ed and Phyllis Farnum Baseball Scholarship—Liam Flanagan

Eley Family Scholarship—Ashlyn Hawkins

James E. Fitzpatrick Scholarship—DeCarlos Nora

Walter and Ida Foy Scholarship—Jasmin Montiel

William and Elizabeth Freeman Scholarship—Kassidy Thomas

Fran Fruzen Purple Knight Scholarship—Avery Mitchell

Everett and Diana Haskell Scholarship—Kaylin Dilley and Anna Olson

Rose Hoffmann Scholarship—Olivia Cronin

Robert E. Hurley Memorial Scholarship—McKenzie Jacobson and Lilly Beavers

George J. Kolak Education Scholarship—Brady Rand

Kathy Irene Semeyn-Senz (KISS) Education Scholarship—Grace Olmstead and Alyssa Peterson

Walter and Verdna Leishman Scholarship—Amanda Regenold and Arianna Smith

Ellen M. Luebke Scholarship—Monica Aguilar

Cheryl Metcalf Teaching Career Scholarship—Mariana Cardenas Rodriguez

Joe and Eleanor Moen Memorial Scholarship—Anna Olson

Kelly L. O’Brien Scholarship—Karlin West

Reverend Kermit R. and Helen May Olsen Scholarship—Emily Lopez

Helen Huston-Olson Scholarship—Mekhi Ott and Alexander Aquino

David J. Palcic Memorial Scholarship—Joshua Karstetter

Donald R. Petrick “Purple Rabbit” Scholarship—Olivia Cronin and Elijah Miller

Pohl Family Scholarship—Kaylin Dilley

Reinholz-Scodwell Performing Arts Scholarship—Naoki Kikora and Reid Stadelman

Loren M Sass Performing Arts Scholarship—Reid Stadelman

Nilah I. Schenck Scholarship—Maura Spain

Schlichting Firefighter Scholarship—Alex Hoey

Raymond Schoenfield Media/Journalism Scholarship—Dalton Raykowski

Walter A and Joyce F. Scholten Health Careers Scholarship -Alexandra Perez-Guzman

Danny J. Schultz Memorial Scholarship—Maclane Wightman

Roger and Grace Sorenson Scholarship—Lilian Cardenas, Omar Hernandez and McKenna rooney

Students of Color Scholarship—Jay’La Relerford

South Beloit Future of Health Scholarship—Jackeline Cerda

Carroll D. Tangeman Scholarship—Jackeline Cerda, Willow Gustin, Callie Ramirez and Savannah Weinberg

Rex and Mary Thomson Science Scholarship—Brandon Dao

Gene Van Galder Scholarship—Karla Martinez

Joseph Weirick Scholarship—Griffin Oberneder

Dennis E. Wilson Scholarship—Natalie Bosco

Aleya Cheyenne Wofford Memorial Scholarship—Arianna Dunkin

Wong Family Asian Scholarship—Brandon Dao

