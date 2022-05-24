BELOIT—Dozens of Stateline Area students were presented with scholarships during the Stateline Community Foundation Scholarship Dinner, which was held recently.
Scholarship recipients are:
Don and Louise Ahn Technical Scholarship—Kaylin Dilley
Don and Louise Ahn First Generation Scholarship—Alexander Sala
Don and Louise Ahn Collegiate Scholarship—Benjamin Johnson
Alumni Scholarship—Alexis Swanson
American Association of University Women Scholarship—Kaitlyn Wrage
George Andrews Scholarship—Diana Sanchez Berrios and Arianna Dunkin
Bernard E. Barkin Science Education Scholarship—Raven Regenold
George Beckman Medical Scholarship—Dalton Raykowski
BMHS CTE Scholarship—Merrill Reed
Edward R. Burn Vocational/Technical Scholarship—Kaylin Dilley, Shadymond Marshall and Merrill Reed
Sara Kern Cajamarca Memorial Scholarship—Mariana Cardenas Rodriguez
Chamber of Commerce Scholarship—Gretta Zarnstorff and Arianna Smith
Joe and Ann Chamberlain Music Scholarship—Joshua Karstetter
Class of 1936 Scholarship—Kelechi Anyanwu
Class of 1945 Scholarship—Kayle Olson
Class of 1948—Liam Flanagan
Collins-Clark Education Scholarship—Karina Gonzalez
Community Action Scholarship—Hailey Henry
Roland and Carolyn Consie Scholarship—Jaidyn Cox
William J. and Lavinia M. Divine Music Education Scholarship—Anna Olson
Mary Divine-Leindorf Business Scholarship—Olivia Cronin
Elgeva Bacon DAR Scholarship—James White
Fairbanks Scholarship—Merrill Reed
Ed and Phyllis Farnum Baseball Scholarship—Liam Flanagan
Eley Family Scholarship—Ashlyn Hawkins
James E. Fitzpatrick Scholarship—DeCarlos Nora
Walter and Ida Foy Scholarship—Jasmin Montiel
William and Elizabeth Freeman Scholarship—Kassidy Thomas
Fran Fruzen Purple Knight Scholarship—Avery Mitchell
Everett and Diana Haskell Scholarship—Kaylin Dilley and Anna Olson
Rose Hoffmann Scholarship—Olivia Cronin
Robert E. Hurley Memorial Scholarship—McKenzie Jacobson and Lilly Beavers
George J. Kolak Education Scholarship—Brady Rand
Kathy Irene Semeyn-Senz (KISS) Education Scholarship—Grace Olmstead and Alyssa Peterson
Walter and Verdna Leishman Scholarship—Amanda Regenold and Arianna Smith
Ellen M. Luebke Scholarship—Monica Aguilar
Cheryl Metcalf Teaching Career Scholarship—Mariana Cardenas Rodriguez
Joe and Eleanor Moen Memorial Scholarship—Anna Olson
Kelly L. O’Brien Scholarship—Karlin West
Reverend Kermit R. and Helen May Olsen Scholarship—Emily Lopez
Helen Huston-Olson Scholarship—Mekhi Ott and Alexander Aquino
David J. Palcic Memorial Scholarship—Joshua Karstetter
Donald R. Petrick “Purple Rabbit” Scholarship—Olivia Cronin and Elijah Miller
Pohl Family Scholarship—Kaylin Dilley
Reinholz-Scodwell Performing Arts Scholarship—Naoki Kikora and Reid Stadelman
Loren M Sass Performing Arts Scholarship—Reid Stadelman
Nilah I. Schenck Scholarship—Maura Spain
Schlichting Firefighter Scholarship—Alex Hoey
Raymond Schoenfield Media/Journalism Scholarship—Dalton Raykowski
Walter A and Joyce F. Scholten Health Careers Scholarship -Alexandra Perez-Guzman
Danny J. Schultz Memorial Scholarship—Maclane Wightman
Roger and Grace Sorenson Scholarship—Lilian Cardenas, Omar Hernandez and McKenna rooney
Students of Color Scholarship—Jay’La Relerford
South Beloit Future of Health Scholarship—Jackeline Cerda
Carroll D. Tangeman Scholarship—Jackeline Cerda, Willow Gustin, Callie Ramirez and Savannah Weinberg
Rex and Mary Thomson Science Scholarship—Brandon Dao
Gene Van Galder Scholarship—Karla Martinez
Joseph Weirick Scholarship—Griffin Oberneder
Dennis E. Wilson Scholarship—Natalie Bosco
Aleya Cheyenne Wofford Memorial Scholarship—Arianna Dunkin
Wong Family Asian Scholarship—Brandon Dao