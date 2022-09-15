LINCOLN, NE—Emma Dostal of Roscoe is among 53 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students who have been selected for the fall crew of the Jacht Agency. Dostal, a junior advertising and public relations, and global studies major at the university, is a business development specialist for the agency.

Jacht is a student-run agency offered through the College of Journalism and Mass Communications that allows participants to gain real-world experience by working with a variety of clients on brand strategy, public relations, multimedia design and more. Jacht has 16 clients, including nonprofits and local businesses, this fall.

