LINCOLN, NE—Emma Dostal of Roscoe is among 53 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students who have been selected for the fall crew of the Jacht Agency. Dostal, a junior advertising and public relations, and global studies major at the university, is a business development specialist for the agency.
Jacht is a student-run agency offered through the College of Journalism and Mass Communications that allows participants to gain real-world experience by working with a variety of clients on brand strategy, public relations, multimedia design and more. Jacht has 16 clients, including nonprofits and local businesses, this fall.
MANCHESTER, NH—Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) has announced that several area students were named to the Summer 2022 President’s List. The summer terms run from May to August.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.
BELOIT—Shani Soler-Pitts, Alexander Himmelmann, Thomas McCulloch, Daniel Herro.
ROCKTON—Micah VanRavenswaay, Sarah Vardell.
ROSCOE—Erica Gonzales, Frank Oyston.
SOUTH BELOIT—Dawn Weber.
APPLETON, Wis.—Ty Jensen of Beloit, has been named to the 2021-22 Dean’s List at Lawrence University.
The Dean’s List is an annual honor roll of students demonstrating exemplary academic performance. The list is compiled at the end of the academic year once all grades have been recorded.
KENOSHA, Wis—More than 760 students have been named to the Carthage College dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester, including these students from the Stateline Area:
Kyle Bergman of Beloit.
Cameryn Eickstead of South Beloit.
Michael Anderson, Abby Topham, Isabella Cannell, Andrew Hallstrom, Brennan Ott, and Emma Topham all of Roscoe.
Skylar Rhodes and Caitlin Whiteman both of Rockton.
DAVENPORT, Iowa—Marc Eliszewski and Emma Weisensel, both of Clinton, Wisconsin, were named to the spring 2022 Dean’s List at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Main campus in Davenport, Iowa.
Palmer College of Chiropractic, the first and largest college in the chiropractic profession, has campuses in Davenport, Iowa; San Jose, California; and Port Orange, Florida.
LITTLE ROCK, ARK— Bailey Cronin of Beloit, graduated from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock during the spring 2022 semester.
Cronin graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Biology.