Beloit area students honored for college work
Clint Wolf
Nov 17, 2022

Several area students have been accepted at the University of Iowa in Iowa City. Students attending include:

Beloit
Gavan Frey, Major: Business Direct Admission

Roscoe
Daniel Settimi, Major: Mechanical Engineering
Emma Baraks, Major: Speech and Hearing Science
Mason Martin, Major: Data Science
Abigail Myroth, Major: Neuroscience
Elise Phommachanh, Major: Pre-Medicine
Reese Danzer, Major: Business Direct Admission

Rockton
Colton Sankey, Major: Pre-Business
Madeline Scheffel, Major: Open Major
Reghan Unger, Major: Neuroscience

James Tillman of Beloit, has been accepted for enrollment for the fall 2022 trimester in the Doctor of Chiropractic degree program at Palmer College of Chiropractic's Main Campus in Davenport, Iowa.

Palmer College of Chiropractic, the first and largest college in the chiropractic profession, has campuses in Davenport, Iowa; San Jose, California; and Port Orange, Florida.

Marc Eliszewski of Clinton, graduated with a Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic's Main Campus in Davenport, Iowa on Oct. 21, 2022.

Palmer College of Chiropractic, the first and largest college in the chiropractic profession, has campuses in Davenport, Iowa; San Jose, California; and Port Orange, Florida.