PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Several area students received diplomas during the fall semester at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
Students receiving diplomas included:
Beloit
Mitch Combs, Civil Engineering
Yesenia Gonzalez, Elementary Education
Kai Kitto, Criminal Justice, Psychology
Abigail Kramer, Forensic Investigation
Gretchen Lankford, Forensic Investigation
Brodhead
Bailey Watson, History.
MANKATO, Minn. — Camden Combs of Beloit has been named to the honor list for the fall semester at Minnesota State University, Mankato.
Among 3,714 students, a total of 1,126 students qualified for the High Honor List by achieving a 4.0 straight “A” average, while 2,588 students earned a 3.5 to 3.99 average to qualify for the Honor List.
WINONA, Minn. — Grace Olmstead and Patrick Schork of Beloit were named to the Fall Semester 2022 Dean’s List at Saint Mary’s University.
The list includes 419 undergraduate students who earned a grade point average of 3.60 or better on a 4.0 scale.
OSHKOSH, Wis. — Alyssa Peterson of Beloit has been named to the honor roll for the fall semester at the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh.
The term GPA requirement for University Honor Roll is 3.3.
To qualify, a student must have been enrolled in a minimum of 12 credits. There can be no individual grades below a “C” and no incomplete or non-reported grades at the time the process is run.