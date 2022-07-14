KALAMAZOO, MICH.—Two Beloit students earned Dean’s List honors for the Spring 2022 semester at Kalamazoo College.
Students honored were Maxwell Joos and Katherine Kraemer, both of Beloit. Dean’s List recognition is earned with a grade point average of 3.5 or better.
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah—Two students from Rockton were among more than 8,000 students who graduated from the University of Utah.
The Rockton students who graduated are:
Christopher Golter who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Applied Mathematics.
Alexander Shike who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering.
MILWAUKEE,—Two students from Beloit graduated from the Milwaukee School of Engineering in the Spring of 2022.
Graduating Beloit students were:
Joshua Kleinschmidt who received a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering with High Honors.
Jesus Ramos who received a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science.
Students with a cumulative GPA of 3.70 or above are listed as having graduated with “High Honors.” Undergraduate students with a cumulative GPA between 3.20 and 3.69 are listed as having graduated with “Honors.”
WHITEWATER,—The following students earned degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater as part of the 2022 spring commencement.
Beloit
Rene Aguilar graduated with an associate of applied science degree in Liberal Arts.
Carlos Alcala-Rosales graduated with an associate of applied science degree in Liberal Arts.
Fernando Badillo graduated with an associate of applied science degree in Liberal Arts.
Josh Anselmi graduated Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor of business administration degree in marketing.
Gunner Bell graduated Cum Laude with a bachelor of business administration degree in Information Technology.
Mckenzie Brannon graduated with a bachelor of business administration degree in Marketing.
Jennifer Brenum graduated with a bachelor of special education in Elementary Education.
Lucas Carter graduated Cum Laude with a bachelor of science degree in Political Science.
Grace Clark graduated with an associate of applied science degree in Liberal Arts.
Nicole Eithun graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in Communication.
Monica Fernandez graduated with an associate of applied science degree in Liberal Arts.
Abby Garner graduated Cum Laude with a bachelor of business administration degree in Supply Chain Management.
Annika Gill graduated Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor of science degree in Communication Sciences and Disorders.
Gina Granberg graduated with a master of science degree in Data Analytics.
Jasmine Hartke graduated with an associate of applied science degree in Liberal Arts.
Aleena Houle graduated with a bachelor of business administration degree in Finance.
Kaileb Klossner graduated with a bachelor of business administration degree in Information Technology.
Skylar Listenbee graduated with an associate of applied science degree in Liberal Arts.
Sarah Martalock graduated with a bachelor of special education in Elementary Education.
Hannah Matysiak graduated Summa Cum Laude with a bachelor of business administration degree in Finance.
Adonis Mendez graduated with a bachelor of business administration degree in Marketing.
Brandon Perez graduated with a bachelor of business administration degree in Marketing.
Marie Pokorney graduated Summa Cum Laude with a bachelor of arts degree in Psychology.
Megan Pokorney graduated Summa Cum Laude with a bachelor of arts degree in Psychology.
Mark Prado graduated with a bachelor of business administration degree in Supply Chain Management.
Caroline Santas graduated with an associate of applied science degree in Liberal Arts.
Ryan Santas graduated Cum Laude with a bachelor of science degree in Occupational Safety.
Omar Saucedo graduated Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor of business administration degree in Marketing.
Matthew Shallenberger graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in English.
Fredrick Stewart graduated with an associate of applied science degree—Collaborative.
Alijah Wilson graduated with an associate of applied science degree in Liberal Arts.
Clinton
Becca Carratt graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in history.
McKenzie Neisius graduated Summa Cum Laude with a bachelor of science degree in Communication Sciences and Disorders.
Orfordville
Shannon Provo graduated with a bachelor of science degree in Chemistry.
Rockton
Ben Ambrose graduated Magna Cum Laude with the a bachelor of business administration degree in Entrepreneurship
Brett Beuthin graduated Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor of business administration degree in General Management.
Logan Fertitta graduated with a bachelor of business administration degree in Human Resource Management.
Roscoe
Myrissa Foss graduated with a bachelor of special education degree in Elementary Education.
Mallory Green graduated Cum Laude with a bachelor of special education degree in Elementary Education.
Miranda Johnson graduated Magna Cum Laude with a bachelors degree in Music.
Elijah Lengjak graduated Cum Laude with a bachelor of arts degree in Criminology.
Cammi Santopoalo graduated with a bachelor of business administration degree in General Business.
Carson Tucker graduated with an associate of applied science degree in Liberal Arts,
South Beloit
Harlan Southworth graduated with a bachelor of business administration degree in General Business.
Wyatt Watson graduated Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor of science degree in Political Science.