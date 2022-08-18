Campus Beloit area students earn academic honors Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Aug 18, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LINCOLN, NEB—Two students from South Beloit were awarded degree during commencement ceremonies at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln on Aug. 13 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.South Beloit students earning degrees were:Gabrielle Lauren Ainsworth, who earned a Master of Science degree.Kristen Lauren Axon, who earned a Master of Science degree.MEQUON, Wis.—Several area students were named to the Spring Honors list at Concordia University. To be eligible for the honor, students must achieve a minimum 3.60 GPA.Students named to the honors list at Concorida are:Gabriela Gaziano of Beloit, a junior studying Comm Sciences & DisordersNickole Becker of Brodhead, a senior studying psychologySara Yaun of Rockton, a senior studying Special Education/Gen Ed-Early ChildhoodAlexandra Bauch of Roscoe, a junior studying Comm Sciences & DisordersJason Nordlie of Roscoe, a senior studying Exercise PhysiologyJanelle Barnhardt of South Beloit, a senior studying Pharmaceutical SciencesElizabeth Lund of South Beloit, a junior studying Health Care Management-AEJuana Timoteo of South Beloit, a freshman studying Elementary Education-Accel.MADISON, N.J.—Cindy Stear, of Roscoe, a student at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Metropolitan Campus, in Teaneck, New Jersey, has graduated with a PDMS in PPHA8 as of May 2022. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Chevy Nomad not your typical station wagon OSHA investigates death in South Beloit Officials investigating South Beloit worker death Texas men suspects in Beloit ATM break-in Beloit School District paid internship program offers students work experience Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime