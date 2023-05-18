AMES, Iowa — John “JJ” Chandler II, of Beloit, recently graduated from Iowa State University with a bachelor of science degree in industrial design.
He is the son of John and Sheila Chandler.
BOURBONNAIS, Ill. — Colin Elsbree of Rockton, Illinois and Rylie Staman of Roscoe, Illinois, have been named to the Dean’s List at Olivet Nazarene University.
To qualify for inclusion on the Dean’s List, a student must be a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale.
MANCHESTER, NH — Micah VanRavenswaay of Rockton and Tina Claudio or Roscoe were named to the President’s List for the winter term at Southern New Hampshire University. The winter terms run from January to May.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List.
MANCHESTER, NH — Frank Prinner and Candace George, both of Beloit, and Andrea Yunk and Frank Oyston, both of Roscoe, have been named to the Dean’s List at Southern New Hampshire University for the winter term.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean’s List.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Carolyn Johnson of Beloit, qualified for Belmont University’s Spring 2023 Dean’s List.
Dean’s List eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Twenty Augustana College students were elected to the college’s Student Government Association (SGA) for the 2023-2024 academic year.
Ali Buchanan, a Pre-Medicine major from Rockton, will serve as Sophomore Class Senator.
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Augustana College senior Alison Lawrence, a biology and women, gender, and sexuality studies double major from Roscoe, Ill., won a first-place prize at the National Conference on Undergraduate Research (NCUR) for her research on bias in the medical profession.
Her project, titled “Flipped Medicine: A Guide to Deconstructing the Normative Patient Model,” was the first place finisher in the April 12 WiSys Quick Pitch competition in the Social Sciences and Humanities category at the national conference, held at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
Participants in the Quick Pitch Competition have the opportunity to present their research in three minutes or less. Five hundred students from colleges across the country competed at the conference.
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Trinity Fry of Beloit, received a bachelor of arts degree in Psychology from Flagler College at the college’s 2023 Commencement Ceremony on May 6.
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Cameron Bottum of Roscoe, Illinois earned a Bachelor of Science degree in sport and recreation management with a certificate in event management from the University of Iowa.
Buttum plans to accept a position in sales with Musco Sports Lighting in Oskaloosa, Iowa.
BATON ROUGE, LA — Grant Gouwens of Roscoe, Illinois, recently was initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society.
Gouwens was initiated at Truman State University.
Gouwens is among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year.