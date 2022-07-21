DUBUQUE, Iowa—Two area students recently graduated with degrees from Loras College.
Graduating students are:
- Nathan P. Kaiser of Rockton, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Media Studies. He is a Hononegah High School graduate.
- Brianna K. Arreguin of Roscoe who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biochemistry. She graduated from Boylan Catholic High School.
DECATUR, Ill—Gabriella Galluzzo of Roscoe, recently was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester at Millikin University.
Students who attempt 12 graded credits during a fall or spring semester and earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher earn Dean’s List honors. Students earning a perfect 4.00 grade point average on 12 graded credits attempted earn High Dean’s List honors.
OSHKOSH, Wis.—Several area students graduated during the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh 148th spring commencement ceremonies on May 14.
Students receiving degrees were:
Beloit
- Thomas James Kelly, Bachelor of Business Administration, Information Systems.
- Steven H. Makinen, Bachelor of Business Administration, Management.
- Zackary Strong, Bachelor of Science, Medical Technology.
Rockton
- Maggie L. Pfaff, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Roscoe
- Katelyn Collins, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
South Beloit
- Kylie R. McCarty, Bachelor of Business Administration, Human Resources Management.
LA CROSSE, Wis.—The following area students completed degree requirements at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in May. The 112th Annual Spring Commencement was held at the La Crosse Center on May 15.
Students earning degrees in May include:
Beloit
- Felix Estrella, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science Major, Honors.
- Amanda Larson, Bachelor of Science, Clinical Laboratory Science Major.
- Gabrielle McDilda, Bachelor of Science, Sociology Major.
Brodhead
- Morgan Tresemer, Bachelor of Science, Biology Major, Honors.
South Beloit
- Julia Carabelli, Bachelor of Science, Marketing Major; Sociology Major.
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -Several area students recently were awarded diplomas from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
Area students who earned diplomas are:
Beloit
Austin Beaumont, Construction Management.
Morgan Bittner, Criminal Justice.
Anthony Bivens, Construction Management.
Jacob Pittner, Industrial Engineering.
Matthew Stluka, Electrical Engineering.
Graham Wynes, Software Engineering.
Brodhead
Elizabeth McGuire, Agricultural Education.
Alexandra Rosheisen, Agricultural Education and Animal Science.
Orfordville
Lexia Olsen, Agricultural Business.
Rockton
Lindsay Ward, Agricultural Business.
Roscoe
Leah Ball, Elementary Education.
William Korman, Industrial Engineering.
Andrew Wagner, Criminal Justice.
Alexander Weymer, Mechanical Engineering.