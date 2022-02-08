Beloit Area Retired Teachers Association offers scholarship Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Feb 8, 2022 24 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELOIT—The Beloit Area Retired Educators’ Association (BAREA) is offering a $1,000 scholarship to 2022 graduates of Beloit Memorial, Turner, Parkview or Clinton high schools.To qualify, seniors must be planning a career in the field of education. Application forms are available through the guidance departments at the respective high schools.The deadline for applying is April 20. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Beloit Area Retired Teachers Association Barea Scholarship Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now School board approves Fruzen principal's resignation Mother of three remembered for her kind heart Rock County Jail inmate's death investigated Fruzen gets surprises for 93rd birthday Beloit man charged with hitting child in throat Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime