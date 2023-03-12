Beloit Area Retired Educators Association offers scholarship Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Mar 12, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BELOIT - The Beloit Area Retired Educators Association (BAREA) is offering a $1,000 scholarship to a student planning to enter a career in education.Students who will graduate in 2023 from Beloit Memorial, Beloit Turner, Parkview in Orfordville or Clinton High School are eligible for the scholarship.Application forms for the scholarship are available through the guidance departments at the area high schools. The deadline for applying for the is April 20. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit parents claim racial insults at basketball game Man dies in fiery crash near Clinton Muskego superintentent apologizes, says investigation ongoing Woodstock man identified as fatal crash victim Beloit police officers save toddler from choking Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime