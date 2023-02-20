Beloit area government meetings Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Feb 20, 2023 Feb 20, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tuesday, Feb. 21- Beloit Landmarks Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.- School District of Beloit Teaching, Learning, Equity and Pupil Services Committee, 5:30 p.m., Kolak Center, 1500 Fourth St.- School District of Beloit Human Resources Committee, 6:30 p.m., Kolak Center, 1500 Fourth St.- School District of Beloit Board of Education, 7 p.m., Kolak Center, 1500 Fourth St.- South Beloit School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., 850 Hayes Ave.- Rockton Village Budget and Finance Committee, 6 p.m., Village Hall, 110 E. Main St., Rockton, Ill.- Rockton Village Board, 7 p.m., Village Hall, 110 E. Main St., Rockton, Ill.- Roscoe Village Board, 6:30 p.m., Village Hall, 10631 Main St., Roscoe, Ill.Wednesday, Feb. 22- Beloit Community Development Authority, 4:30 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.- Beloit Plan Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.Thursday, Feb. 23- Rock County Planning and Development Committee, 8 a.m., second floor Rock County Courthouse East, 51 S. Main St., Janesville.- Rock County Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m., Courtroom H, fourth Floor, Rock County Courthouse, 51 S. Main St., Janesville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Rockford teen accused of shooting death Phone threat received at Beloit Memorial Hospital Pinnon Meats plans a third location in Beloit Beloit City Council approved two traffic changes to promote safety Monroe woman killed in two vehicle crash in Rock County Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime