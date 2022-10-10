Government in Action Beloit area government meetings Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Oct 10, 2022 Oct 10, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tuesday, Oct. 11- Beloit Alcohol Beverage License Control Committee, 4 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.- School District of Beloit Human Resources Committee, 6 p.m., Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.- South Beloit School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., District office 850 Hayes Ave.Wednesday, Oct. 12- Parkveiw School District Policy Committee, 5:30 p.m., Parkveiw Elementary School, 106 W. Church St., Orfordville.- Beloit Parks, Recreation and Conservation Advisory Committee, 6:30 p.m., Beloit Public Works, 2351 Springbrook Court.- Town of Turtle Board, 7 p.m., Town Center, 6916 S. County Road J.Thursday, Oct. 13- Rock County Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m., Courtroom H, fourth floor, Rock County Court House, 51 S. Main St., Janesville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags School District Of Beloit South Beloit School District Parkview School District Rock County Board Of Supervisors Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Driver dies in South Beloit race track crash Beloit Police: 4-year-old had fallen in parking lot before hit by vehicle Lincoln Academy in Beloit release Wisconsin Student Assessment System exam results 4-year-old dies in Beloit traffic accident Beloit Hall of Fame inductees to be honored Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime