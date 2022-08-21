Beloit area government meetings Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Aug 21, 2022 Aug 21, 2022 Updated 31 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monday, Aug. 22- Beloit Traffic Review Committee, 1:30 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.- Beloit Police and Fire Commission, 4:30 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.- Beloit City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.Tuesday, Aug. 23- Rock County Public Works Committee, 8 a.m., Public Works Department, 3715 Newville Road, Janesville.- Rock County General Services Committee, 8:45 a.m., Rock County Fairgrounds, 1301 Craig Ave., Janesville.- School District of Beloit Governance Committee, 6 p.m., Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.- School District of Beloit Human Resources Committee, 7 p.m., Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.Wednesday, Aug. 24- Rock County Human Services Board, 4:30 p.m., Dr. Daniel Hale Williams Resource Center, 1717 Center Ave., Janesville.Thursday, Aug. 25- Rock County Planning and Development Committee, 8 a.m., Rock County Courthouse, second floor, 51 S. Main St., Janesville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Chevy Nomad not your typical station wagon OSHA investigates death in South Beloit Officials investigating South Beloit worker death Texas men suspects in Beloit ATM break-in Beloit Cares to host Back to School Bash Saturday Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime