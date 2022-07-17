Monday, July 18

- South Beloit City Council, 5 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.

- Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m., Fire Station 1, 2445 S. Afton Road.

- Beloit City Council Workshop, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.

- Beloit City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.

- Parkview School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., Parkview Elementary School, 106 W. Church St., Orfordville.

- Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport Board, 8 a.m., Airport Terminal, 1716 W. Airport Road, Janesville.

- Rock County Public Safety and Justice Committee, 5 p.m., Rock County Court House, fifth floor, 51 S. Main St., Janesville.

Tuesday, July 19

- School District of Beloit Naming Committee, 4 p.m., Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.

- School District of Beloit Teaching, Learning, Equity and Pupil Services Committee, 5:30 p.m., Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.

- School District of Beloit Human Resources Committee, 6:30 p.m., Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.

- School District of Beloit Board of Education, 7 p.m., Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.

- Parkview School District Board of Education, 5:30 p.m., Parkview Elementary School, 106 W. Church St., Orfordville.

- Rock County Education and Veterans Committee, 8 a.m., Rock County Court House, fifth floor, 51 S. Main St., Janesville.

Wednesday, July 20

- South Beloit Zoning Board of Appeals/ Planning Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.

- Beloit Municipal Golf Committee, 7 a.m., 7 a.m., Krueger-Haskell Golf Course Clubhouse, 1611 Hackett St.

- Beloit Public Library Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd.

- Beloit Plan Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.