Beloit area government meetings

Monday, July 18- South Beloit City Council, 5 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.- Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m., Fire Station 1, 2445 S. Afton Road.- Beloit City Council Workshop, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.- Beloit City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.- Parkview School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., Parkview Elementary School, 106 W. Church St., Orfordville.- Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport Board, 8 a.m., Airport Terminal, 1716 W. Airport Road, Janesville.- Rock County Public Safety and Justice Committee, 5 p.m., Rock County Court House, fifth floor, 51 S. Main St., Janesville.Tuesday, July 19- School District of Beloit Naming Committee, 4 p.m., Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.- School District of Beloit Teaching, Learning, Equity and Pupil Services Committee, 5:30 p.m., Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.- School District of Beloit Human Resources Committee, 6:30 p.m., Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.- School District of Beloit Board of Education, 7 p.m., Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.- Parkview School District Board of Education, 5:30 p.m., Parkview Elementary School, 106 W. Church St., Orfordville.- Rock County Education and Veterans Committee, 8 a.m., Rock County Court House, fifth floor, 51 S. Main St., Janesville.Wednesday, July 20- South Beloit Zoning Board of Appeals/ Planning Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.- Beloit Municipal Golf Committee, 7 a.m., 7 a.m., Krueger-Haskell Golf Course Clubhouse, 1611 Hackett St.- Beloit Public Library Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd.- Beloit Plan Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.