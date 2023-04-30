Beloit Area Government Meetings Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Apr 30, 2023 Apr 30, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monday, May 1- Beloit Microtransit Study meeting, 4 p.m., Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd.- South Beloit Liquor Commission, 4:55 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.- South Beloit City Council, 5 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.- Beloit City Council workshop, 6 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.- Beloit City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.- Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m., Fire Station 1, 2445 S. Afton Road.- Rock County Public Safety and Justice Committee, 5:30 p.m., fifth floor Rock County Courthouse, 51 S. Main St., Janesville.Tuesday, May 2- School District of Beloit Board of Education organizational meeting, 5:30 p.m., Kolak Center, 1500 Fourth St.- School District of Beloit Operations and Finance Committee, 6 p.m., Kolak Center, 1500 Fourth St.- School District of Beloit Human Resources Committee, 6:30 p.m., Kolak Center, 1500 Fourth St.- School District of Beloit Board of Education, 7 p.m., Kolak Center, 1500 Fourth St.- Roscoe Village Board, 6:30 p.m., 10631 Main St.- Rockton Village Board, 7 p.m., Village Hall, 110 E. Main St. Wednesday, May 3- Beloit Parks, Recreation and Conservation Commission, 5 p.m., DPW Building, 2351 Springbrook Court- Beloit Plan Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.- Town of Beloit Parks Committee, 5:30 p.m., McKearn Park Shelter, 2711 S. Park Ave.- School District of Beloit Policy Committee, 5:30 p.m., Kolak Center, 1500 Fourth St.Thursday, May 4 - Roscoe Police and Fire Commission, Village Hall, 10631 Main St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Beloit City Council School District Of Beloit Town Of Beloit Rockton Village Board Roscoe Village Board Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Discover Wisconsin Beloit episode to air this week Fishing derby fundraiser set to honor two area men Beloit businesses, individuals honored for downtown revitalization efforts Janesville man faces OWI homicide charge in fatal crash Summer street reconstruction planned on Beloit's west side Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime