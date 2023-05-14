MondayMUSIC AND MOVEMENT STORYTIME 10 a.m. at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. Develop early literacy skills with music, dancing, yoga, singing and stories. For ages 3—6.

TuesdayMOSAIC MANIA classes with Nancy Mayhew 10 a.m. — noon each Tuesday in May at the Beloit Art Center, 520 E. Grand Ave., Beloit. Cost is $20 plus supplies.