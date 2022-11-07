Wednesday
FRIENDS OF AL-ANON 10 a.m., First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St., Beloit.
PRE-SCHOOL STORY TIME 10 a.m. at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. Stories, songs and fun with a new theme each week. For ages 0 to 6.
GAMING CLUB 6—8 p.m. at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. Bring your own Yu-Gi-Oh cards or try out XBOX or PS4 games.
ThursdayBELOIT CHAPTER OF THE DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) will meet at 1:15 p.m. at the Rasey House, 517 Prospect St., Beloit. Bruce Olson will give a presentation on the Flu Epidemic of 1918. A Zoom invitation will be provided for those who cannot be at Rasey House.
DANCE 1—3 p.m. at Palpable’s Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit. No charge but tips for the musicians are appreciated.
OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS 6 p.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 749 Bluff St., Beloit. Meetings are in person or via Zoom. Call and leave a message at 608-754-0975 or 815-980-7118.
AL-ANON ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCHOLICS 6:30 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 302 N. Parker Drive, Janesville. Call 602—580-9602 code 4163133.
BABY PLAY DATE 10 a.m. at Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. Babies engaged with simple songs and stories. Ages 0—2.
Friday
TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) meets at 8:30 a.m. each Friday at First Baptist Church, Beloit.
TODDLER YOGA 10 a.m. at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. Connet with other new parents while engaging with baby through simple songs and stories. Ages 2 and younger.
Saturday
AL-ANON NEW HOPE GROUP 10 a.m. at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 1422 Center Ave., Janesville. Meeting is upstairs. Call 608-295-4061.
SATURDAY MORNING CHESS CLUB 10 a.m.—noon at the Beloit Public Library. Learn basic chess skills or watch others. Ages 5 and older welcome.
Monday
MUSIC AND MOVEMENT STORYTIME 10 a.m. at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. Develop early literacy skills with music, dancing, yoga, singing and stories. For ages 3—6.
Tuesday
SUPPORT GROUP with Dementia Care Specialist Karen Tennyson, 1 p.m. at Sun Valley Presbyterian Church, 1650 Sun Valley Drive, Beloit. This group meets at 1 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month.
ABC PLAYGROUP 10 a.m. at the Beloit Public Library. For ages 3—4. Children can develop literacy skills with singing and stories.
SCRABBLE CLUB 10 a.m.—noon, Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd.
FAMILY CRAFT NIGHT 6—8 p.m. at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. Craft materials provided by the Beloit Public Library.
Wednesday, Nov. 16
AMERICAN BAPTIST WOMEN (ABW) will meet at noon for a reading of the Bible book of the month and a short program at First Baptist Church of Beloit, 617 Public Ave. Bring your lunch. Dessert is provided. All women welcome. To make reservations, call 608 365-8455 by Monday, Nov. 14.