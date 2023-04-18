Wednesday
FRIENDS OF AL-ANON 10 a.m., First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St., Beloit.
PRE-SCHOOL STORY TIME 10 a.m. at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. Stories, songs and fun with a new theme each week. For ages 0 to 6.
GAMING CLUB 6 — 8 p.m. at the Beloit Public Library. Bring your own Yu-Gi-Oh or gaming cards. Try out our gaming card with XBOX and PS4 games. for ages 12 and older.
STATELINE NIGHT WRITERS 6 — 8 p.m. via Zoom. Meet other writers for hints, tips, suggestions, and encouragement. If you’d like to join, email Jerry at jerrypetersonbooks@gmail.com.
Thursday
DANCE 1—3 p.m. at Palpable’s Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit. No charge but tips for the musicians are appreciated.
OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS 6 p.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 749 Bluff St., Beloit. Meetings are in person or via Zoom. Call and leave a message at 608-754-0975 or 815-980-7118.
AL-ANON ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS 6:30 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 302 N. Parker Drive, Janesville. Call 602—580-9602 code 4163133.
BABY PLAY DATE 10 a.m. at Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. Babies engaged with simple songs and stories. Ages 0—2.
Friday
TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) meets at 8:30 a.m. each Friday at First Baptist Church, Beloit.
TODDLER YOGA 10 a.m. at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. Connect with other new parents while engaging with baby through simple songs and stories. Ages 2 and younger.
Saturday
AL-ANON NEW HOPE GROUP 10 a.m. at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 1422 Center Ave., Janesville. Meeting is upstairs. Call 608-295-4061.
SATURDAY MORNING CHESS CLUB 10 a.m.—noon at the Beloit Public Library. Learn basic chess skills or watch others. Ages 5 and older welcome.
Monday
MUSIC AND MOVEMENT STORYTIME 10 a.m. at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. Develop early literacy skills with music, dancing, yoga, singing and stories. For ages 3—6.
Tuesday
ABC PLAYGROUP 10 a.m. at the Beloit Public Library. For ages 3—4. Children can develop literacy skills with singing and stories.
TECH TUESDAYS — 3 — 7 p.m. At the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. Bring your device and drop in for expert assistance with your devices and software with our one-on-one technology support. Our staff also can help you learn to use library apps, resources, and more.
HOOKS & NEEDLES YARN CRAFT CLUB 6 — 8:30 p.m. at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. Bring your own knitting or crocheting project, and hang out with other yarn crafters for inspiration, conversation, and collaboration.
ALANON 7 p.m., St. Paul Episcopal Church, 212 W. Grand Ave., Beloit. Use Garden Lane entrance off Bluff St.
Wednesday, April 26
WOMEN OF OUR SAVIOR’S LUTHERAN CHURCH Salad Luncheon from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. at the church at 749 Bluff St., Beloit. A varient of salads, will be offered as well as cinnamon rolls and bars for desert. Coffee and lemonade will be served. Cost is $7 for adults and $4 for children age 12 and under. Tickets may be purchased at the door.
Tuesday, May 2
ROCK RIVER VALLEY CARVERS OF WISCONSIN 6 — 8 p.m. at First Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 612 N. Randall Ave., Janesville. Wood carvers meet the first and third Tuesday of each month.