Wednesday
BELOIT NEW LIFE CHURCH Free Community Dinner 5:30 — 6:30 p.m. at New Life Church, 1146 Grant St. Dinner will include winter casserole, bread and salad.
FRIENDS OF AL-ANON 10 a.m., First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St., Beloit.
PRE-SCHOOL STORY TIME 10 a.m. at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. Stories, songs and fun with a new theme each week. For ages 0 to 6.
Thursday
DANCE 1—3 p.m. at Palpable’s Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit. No charge but tips for the musicians are appreciated.
OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS 6 p.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 749 Bluff St., Beloit. Meetings are in person or via Zoom. Call and leave a message at 608-754-0975 or 815-980-7118.
AL-ANON ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS 6:30 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 302 N. Parker Drive, Janesville. Call 602—580-9602 code 4163133.
BABY PLAY DATE 10 a.m. at Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. Babies engaged with simple songs and stories. Ages 0—2.
GAMING CLUB 6—8 p.m. at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. Bring your own Yu-Gi-Oh cards or try out XBOX or PS4 games.
Friday
TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) meets at 8:30 a.m. each Friday at First Baptist Church, Beloit.
TODDLER YOGA 10 a.m. at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. Connet with other new parents while engaging with baby through simple songs and stories. Ages 2 and younger.
Saturday
AL-ANON NEW HOPE GROUP 10 a.m. at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 1422 Center Ave., Janesville. Meeting is upstairs. Call 608-295-4061.
SATURDAY MORNING CHESS CLUB 10 a.m.—noon at the Beloit Public Library. Learn basic chess skills or watch others. Ages 5 and older welcome.
Monday
MUSIC AND MOVEMENT STORYTIME 10 a.m. at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. Develop early literacy skills with music, dancing, yoga, singing and stories. For ages 3—6.
Tuesday
ABC PLAYGROUP 10 a.m. at the Beloit Public Library. For ages 3—4. Children can develop literacy skills with singing and stories.
SCRABBLE CLUB 10 a.m.—noon, Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd.
FAMILY CRAFT NIGHT 6—8 p.m. at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. Craft materials provided by the Beloit Public Library.
ALANON 7 p.m., St. Paul Episcopal Church, 212 W. Grand Ave., Beloit. Use Garden Lane entrance off Bluff St.
