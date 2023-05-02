Calendar Beloit Area community calendar Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email May 2, 2023 May 2, 2023 Updated 41 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WednesdayFRIENDS OF AL-ANON 10 a.m., First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St., Beloit.PRE-SCHOOL STORY TIME 10 a.m. at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. Stories, songs and fun with a new theme each week. For ages 0 to 6.GAMING CLUB 6 — 8 p.m. at the Beloit Public Library. Bring your own Yu-Gi-Oh or gaming cards. Try out our gaming card with XBOX and PS4 games. for ages 12 and older.STATELINE NIGHT WRITERS 6 — 8 p.m. via Zoom. Meet other writers for hints, tips, suggestions, and encouragement. If you’d like to join, email Jerry at jerrypetersonbooks@gmail.com.ThursdayDANCE 1—3 p.m. at Palpable’s Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit. No charge but tips for the musicians are appreciated.OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS 6 p.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 749 Bluff St., Beloit. Meetings are in person or via Zoom. Call and leave a message at 608-754-0975 or 815-980-7118.AL-ANON ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS 6:30 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 302 N. Parker Drive, Janesville. Call 602—580-9602 code 4163133.BABY PLAY DATE 10 a.m. at Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. Babies engaged with simple songs and stories. Ages 0—2.SaturdayBECKMAN MILL OPENING DAY noon — 4 p.m. Chili, corn muffins, soda, water and dessert will be offered. 11600 County Road H, Beloit.SundayWILDFLOWER HIKE 1 — 3 p.m. at the Welty Environmental Center, 1201 Big Hill Court in Big Hill Park. Dave Bendlin, a retired biology teacher from Milton, will lead the hike. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Al-anon Beloit Public Library Dementia Dance Overeaters Anonymous Taking Off Pounds Sensibly Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Fishing derby fundraiser set to honor two area men Discover Wisconsin Beloit episode to air this week Bill would allow 14-year-olds to serve alcohol in Wisconsin Scholarships awarded by Stateline Community Foundation Summer street reconstruction planned on Beloit's west side Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime