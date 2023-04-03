TuesdayABC PLAYGROUP 10 a.m. at the Beloit Public Library. For ages 3—4. Children can develop literacy skills with singing and stories.

TECH TUESDAYS — 3 — 7 p.m. At the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. Bring your device and drop in for expert assistance with your devices and software with our one-on-one technology support. Our staff also can help you learn to use library apps, resources, and more.

