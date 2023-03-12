Monday
MUSIC AND MOVEMENT STORYTIME 10 a.m. at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. Develop early literacy skills with music, dancing, yoga, singing and stories. For ages 3—6.
JOB SERVICES HELP DEST 12:30 - 4:30 p.m., Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. DWD personnel will be available to assist with job applications, resumes, etc.
LEGO CLUB 6:30 - 7:30 p.m., Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd.
Tuesday
ABC PLAYGROUP 10 a.m. at the Beloit Public Library. For ages 3—4. Children can develop literacy skills with singing and stories.
JOB SERVICES HELP DESK 9:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. Help with job applications, resumes, etc.
TECH TUESDAY 3 - 7 p.m., Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. Drop in to get assistance with devices, software.
ALANON 7 p.m., St. Paul Episcopal Church, 212 W. Grand Ave., Beloit. Use Garden Lane entrance off Bluff St.
Wednesday
FRIENDS OF AL-ANON 10 a.m., First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St., Beloit.
PRE-SCHOOL STORY TIME 10 a.m. at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. Stories, songs and fun with a new theme each week. For ages 0 to 6.
Thursday
DANCE 1—3 p.m. at Palpable’s Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit. No charge but tips for the musicians are appreciated.
OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS 6 p.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 749 Bluff St., Beloit. Meetings are in person or via Zoom. Call and leave a message at 608-754-0975 or 815-980-7118.
AL-ANON ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS 6:30 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 302 N. Parker Drive, Janesville. Call 602—580-9602 code 4163133.
TEENS MAKE: MUG MEALS 5:30 - 6:30 Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. Learn to make a meal in a mug.
BABY PLAY DATE 10 a.m. at Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. Babies engaged with simple songs and stories. Ages 0—2.
Friday
TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) meets at 8:30 a.m. each Friday at First Baptist Church, Beloit.
TODDLER YOGA 10 a.m. at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. Connet with other new parents while engaging with baby through simple songs and stories. Ages 2 and younger.
Saturday
AL-ANON NEW HOPE GROUP 10 a.m. at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 1422 Center Ave., Janesville. Meeting is upstairs. Call 608-295-4061.
SATURDAY MORNING CHESS CLUB 10 a.m.—noon at the Beloit Public Library. Learn basic chess skills or watch others. Ages 5 and older welcome.
Monday, March 20
SENIOR CENTER SPRING FLING with Rob Tomaro, 1 - 2:30 p.m. at the Grinnell Hall Senior Center, 631 Bluff St., Beloit. Music, dancing and refreshments will be featured.
Wednesday, March 29
COMMUNITY DINNER 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. at New Life Church, 1146 Grant St., Beloit. Corned beef, bread and salad will be served.