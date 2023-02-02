Calendar Beloit Area community calendar Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Feb 2, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FridayTOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) meets at 8:30 a.m. each Friday at First Baptist Church, Beloit.TODDLER YOGA 10 a.m. at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. Connet with other new parents while engaging with baby through simple songs and stories. Ages 2 and younger.SaturdayMARINE CORPS LEAGUE Southwestern Wisconsin Detachment grand opening of meeting room at 1 p.m. at the Janesville VFW, 1015 Center Ave.AL-ANON NEW HOPE GROUP 10 a.m. at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 1422 Center Ave., Janesville. Meeting is upstairs. Call 608-295-4061.SATURDAY MORNING CHESS CLUB 10 a.m.—noon at the Beloit Public Library. Learn basic chess skills or watch others. Ages 5 and older welcome.MondayMUSIC AND MOVEMENT STORYTIME 10 a.m. at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. Develop early literacy skills with music, dancing, yoga, singing and stories. For ages 3—6.TuesdayABC PLAYGROUP 10 a.m. at the Beloit Public Library. For ages 3—4. Children can develop literacy skills with singing and stories.SCRABBLE CLUB 10 a.m.—noon, Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd.FAMILY CRAFT NIGHT 6—8 p.m. at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. Craft materials provided by the Beloit Public Library.WednesdayFRIENDS OF AL-ANON 10 a.m., First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St., Beloit.PRE-SCHOOL STORY TIME 10 a.m. at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. Stories, songs and fun with a new theme each week. For ages 0 to 6.GAMING CLUB 6—8 p.m. at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. Bring your own Yu-Gi-Oh cards or try out XBOX or PS4 games.ThursdayDANCE 1—3 p.m. at Palpable’s Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit. No charge but tips for the musicians are appreciated.OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS 6 p.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 749 Bluff St., Beloit. Meetings are in person or via Zoom. Call and leave a message at 608-754-0975 or 815-980-7118.AL-ANON ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCHOLICS 6:30 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 302 N. Parker Drive, Janesville. Call 602—580-9602 code 4163133.BABY PLAY DATE 10 a.m. at Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. Babies engaged with simple songs and stories. Ages 0—2. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Al-anon Mead-allen Vfw Beloit Public Library Dementia Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Entertainment venue planned in downtown Beloit Beloit's CCI honored for work on Humane Society facility Homicide victim remembered with vigil held in Beloit neighborhood Vehicle pileup reported on I-39/90 near Janesville Gin Blossoms to perform in Janesville Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime