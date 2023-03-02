Calendar Beloit Area community calendar Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Mar 2, 2023 29 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FridayTOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) meets at 8:30 a.m. each Friday at First Baptist Church, Beloit.TODDLER YOGA 10 a.m. at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. Connet with other new parents while engaging with baby through simple songs and stories. Ages 2 and younger.SaturdayAL-ANON NEW HOPE GROUP 10 a.m. at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 1422 Center Ave., Janesville. Meeting is upstairs. Call 608-295-4061.SATURDAY MORNING CHESS CLUB 10 a.m.—noon at the Beloit Public Library. Learn basic chess skills or watch others. Ages 5 and older welcome.MondayMUSIC AND MOVEMENT STORYTIME 10 a.m. at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. Develop early literacy skills with music, dancing, yoga, singing and stories. For ages 3—6.TuesdayABC PLAYGROUP 10 a.m. at the Beloit Public Library. For ages 3—4. Children can develop literacy skills with singing and stories.SCRABBLE CLUB 10 a.m.—noon, Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd.FAMILY CRAFT NIGHT 6—8 p.m. at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. Craft materials provided by the Beloit Public Library.ALANON 7 p.m., St. Paul Episcopal Church, 212 W. Grand Ave., Beloit. Use Garden Lane entrance off Bluff St.WednesdayBELOIT NEW LIFE CHURCH Free Community Dinner 5:30 — 6:30 p.m. at New Life Church, 1146 Grant St. Dinner will include winter casserole, bread and salad.FRIENDS OF AL-ANON 10 a.m., First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St., Beloit.PRE-SCHOOL STORY TIME 10 a.m. at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. Stories, songs and fun with a new theme each week. For ages 0 to 6.ThursdayDANCE 1—3 p.m. at Palpable’s Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit. No charge but tips for the musicians are appreciated.OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS 6 p.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 749 Bluff St., Beloit. Meetings are in person or via Zoom. Call and leave a message at 608-754-0975 or 815-980-7118.AL-ANON ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS 6:30 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 302 N. Parker Drive, Janesville. Call 602—580-9602 code 4163133.BABY PLAY DATE 10 a.m. at Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. Babies engaged with simple songs and stories. Ages 0—2.GAMING CLUB 6—8 p.m. at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. Bring your own Yu-Gi-Oh cards or try out XBOX or PS4 games. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Al-anon Beloit Public Library Dementia Dance Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit man killed in snowmobile crash in Oneida County Costume parade leads the way to BIFF singalong at La Casa Grande Walking school bus program debuts at Gaston Elementary Man arrested as Beloit homicide investigation continues Suspect arrested in shooting at Machesney Park bar Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime