KENOSHA, Wis. - More than 260 Carthage College students traveled with faculty on international study tours in January, including these students from your coverage area:
Brennan Ott of Roscoe, studied in Singapore with professors Andrea Henle and Steve Udry.
Cameryn Eickstead of South Beloit, studied in Honduras with professors Dan Miller and Paul Martino.
A Carthage tradition since the early 1970s, these short-term study tours allow students to experience new cultures and ideas without committing to a full semester abroad.
KENOSHA, Wis. - More than 950 students qualified for the Fall 2022 dean's list at Carthage College. Local students named to the dean's list include:
ROSCOE - Michael Anderson, Isabella Cannell, Brennan Ott, Sophia Salcido, Abby Topham and Emma Topham
ROCKTON - Payton Bird and Caitlin Whiteman.
SOUTH BELOIT - Cameryn Eickstead.
ORFORDVILLE - Lauren Hammes.
Dean's list honors are accorded to Carthage students who achieve a minimum 3.5 grade-point average while carrying at least 14 credit hours during a semester.
DECATUR, Ill. - Gabriella Galluzzo of Roscoe, has made the Dean's List for Fall 2022 at Millikin University.
Students who attempt 12 graded credits during a fall or spring semester and earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher earn Dean's List honors. Students earning a perfect 4.00 grade point average on 12 graded credits attempted earn High Dean's List honors.