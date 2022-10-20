MARIETTA, OHIO -- Keira Shannon of Roscoe, Illinois, has enrolled for in-person learning for the Fall 2022 semester and is part of Marietta College's Class of 2026.
Shannon, who is a graduate of Hononegah Community High School, is majoring in Undecided. Students can pursue bachelor's degrees in more than 50 majors offered at Marietta.
LA MIRADA, Calif.-- Two area students have enrolled at Biola University this fall.
The students are Abidan Aryal of Beloit, who is majoring in Computer Science, and Natalie Hahn of Roscoe, who is majoring in Cinema and Media Arts.
Biola University is a nationally ranked Christian university in the heart of Southern California.
WHITEWATER -- Isaac Sawyer, of Beloit, who is studying Mathematics Education, has been named a resident assistant at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater for the 2022-23 academic year.
RAs are student staff members who live in the residence halls with students, serve as a resource and positive role model, and help build a sense of community by hosting floor events.
WHITEWATER-- Anna Olson of Beloit, who is studying Theatre at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, recently was a member of the cast, serving in the role of Understudy for Rachel and Julie in "Perfect Wedding" by Robin Hawdon.
The production, directed by Sara J. Griffin, ran at Barnett Theatre in the Greenhill Center of the Arts, Oct. 11-14 and Oct. 15-16.
This was her first production at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.