MONMOUTH, IL—Tyler Davis of Beloit has graduated from Monmouth College.
The College held its Commencement ceremony on May 15.
A political science major, Davis is the son of Jessica L Daniels and Thomas Everson, both of Beloit.
Monmouth College was founded in 1853 and is affiliated with the Presbyterian Church (USA).
LITTLE ROCK, AR—Bailey Cronin, of Beloit, was one of more than 50 University of Arkansas at Little Rock student-athletes who finished the spring 2022 semester with a perfect 4.0 GPA.
UA Little Rock student-athletes posted another stellar semester in the classroom, accumulating a departmental 3.268 GPA during the spring 2022 semester. The cumulative GPA for the Trojans is 3.358, extending the department’s streak.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa—Olivia Makinen of Beloit graduated from Mount Mercy University during commencement ceremonies on May 15 at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Makinen graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of science degree in nursing.
BOURBONNAIS, IL—Two students from Rockton, Illinois were named to the Dean’s List at Olivet Nazarene University.
Students are Colin Elsbree and Aren Gustafson, both of Rockton.
To qualify for inclusion on the Dean’s List, a student must have been enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale.