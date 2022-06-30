WICHITA, Kan.—John N. Sommer of Rockton, was among more than 1,870 students to receive degrees at Wichita State University in the spring of 2022.
Sommer graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of business administration degree.
LA CROSSE, Wis.—Several area students were named to the Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse for the spring semester of the 2021-22 academic year.
To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must have earned not less than a 3.5 semester grade point average and carried a minimum of 12 credits.
Area students named to the dean’s list at UW—La Crosse are:
Beloit
Felix Estrella, Computer Science Major.
Esbeidy Guevara, International Business Major.
Jackson Hauri, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Physical, Adapted, and School Health Education.
Amanda Larson, Clinical Laboratory Science Major.
CJ Light, Elementary/Middle Childhood Education Major.
Gabrielle McDilda, Sociology Major.
Piper Mitchell, Elementary/Middle Childhood Education Major.
Olivia Revels, English Major: Medical Professions Emphasis.
Megan Scott, Mathematics Education Major.
Brodhead
Catherine Speckman, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Exercise Science—Pre-professional Track.
Morgan Tresemer, Biology Major.
Zoe Tresemer, Early Childhood through Middle Childhood Education Major.
Rockton
Mary Miller, History Education Major.
South Beloit
Julia Carabelli, Marketing Major.
ST. CLOUD, Minn.—Andrew Clayton of Rockton, was among the more than 1,062 students named to the dean’s list at St. Cloud State University for the spring semester.
To be eligible for the honor, students must have a grade point average of 3.75 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
Clayton is pursuing a bachelor of science degree in computer science in the College of Science and Engineering.
WHEATON, Ill.—Paul Fay of Roscoe was named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester at Wheaton College.
To earn Dean’s List honors at Wheaton, an undergraduate student must carry 12 or more credit hours and achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on the 4.0 scale.
ROMEOVILLE, Ill.—Just over 1,400 students were honored on the Lewis University Dean’s List for the 2022 Spring Semester.
To be eligible for this honor, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours during the semester with a grade point average of at least 3.5 and with no “D” or “F” grades.
Area students named to the Dean’s List at Lewis University are:
Carrie Anderson of Roscoe, who is studying Biology in the College of Aviation Science Technology.
Victoria Hagg of Roscoe, who is studying Psychology in the College of Education and Social Sciences.
Peyton Sullivan of Roscoe, who is studying Special/Elementary Educ in the College of Education and Social Sciences.
Julia Barenbaum of South Beloit, who is studying Marketing in the College of Business..
Kelsey Olson of South Beloit, who is studying Biology in the College of Aviation Science Technology.
CONWAY, SC—Reilly Guth of Roscoe was among more than 2,000 undergraduate students at Coastal Carolina University who were named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester,.
Guth is a Marine Science major at Coastal Carolina University.
Students who make the Dean’s List have achieved a grade point average between 3.5-3.99 for the semester.
PEORIA, Ill.—Zion Ivy from Roscoe, graduated with a bachelor of science degree with a major in marketing, from Bradley University in May.
Ivy was among more than 900 students who earned degrees.
Bradley University is a top-ranked, private university in Peoria, Illinois, offering nearly 6,000 undergraduate and graduate students opportunities.
CONWAY, SC—Hannah Haefner of South Beloit, was among nearly 1,000 students who were named to the President’s List at Coastal Carolina University for the Spring 2022 semester.
Haefner is a Psychology major at Coastal Carolina University. Students who made the President’s List have achieved a 4.0 grade point average during the semester.