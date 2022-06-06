Tuesday
ABC PLAYGROUP 10 a.m. at the Beloit Public Library. For ages 3—4. Children can develop literacy skills with singing and stories.
SCRABBLE CLUB 10 a.m.—noon. Beloit Public Library in the Riverside Room. Have a friendly game of Scrabble every Tuesday morning.
JOB SERVICES HELP DESK 9:30 a.m.—4:30 p.m. at the Beloit Public Library. DWD job service professionals will provide one-on-one help including job application assistance, resume building, employment and training referrals and more. No appointment required.
Wednesday
PRE-SCHOOL STORY TIME 10 a.m. at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. Stories, songs and fun with a new theme each week. For ages 0 to 6.
GAMING CLUB 6—8 p.m. at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. Bring your own Yu-Gi-Oh or gaming cards.
STATELINE NIGHT WRITERS 6—8 p.m. via Zoom. Meet other writers for hints, tips, suggestions and encouragement. Email jerrypetersonbooks@gmail.com if you are interested in joining.
Thursday
DAUGHTERS OF THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION (DAR) BELOIT CHAPTER, 6:30 p.m., The Rasey House, 517 Prospect St., Beloit. Installation of new officers and welcoming of new member. Speaker will be Jane Piland-Baker D.Min. on the topic of mental health.
OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS 6 p.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 749 Bluff St., Beloit. Meetings are in person or via Zoom. Call and leave a message at 608-754-0975 or 815-980-7118.
AL-ANON ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCHOLICS 6:30 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 302 N. Parker Drive, Janesville. Call 602—580-9602 code 4163133.
JOB SERVICES LIVE HELP DESK 9:30 a.m.—4:30 p.m. at the Beloit Public Library. Department of Workforce Development professionals will provide assistance in resume building, job applications, employment and training referrals and more. No appointment required.
BABY PLAY DATE 10 a.m. at Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. Babies engaged with simple songs and stories. Ages 0—2.
Friday
TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) meets at 8:30 a.m. each Friday at First Baptist Church, Beloit.
TODDLER YOGA 10 a.m. at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. Connet with other new parents while engaging with baby through simple songs and stories. Ages 2 and younger.
Saturday
BRAT STAND presented by Jefferson Prairie Lutheran Church, 11 a.m.—1 p.m. at Country Pride Meats, 109 Church St., Clinton.
AL-ANON NEW HOPE GROUP 10 a.m. at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 1422 Center Ave., Janesville. Meeting is upstairs. Call 608-295-4061.
SATURDAY MORNING CHESS CLUB 10 a.m.—noon at the Beloit Public Library. Learn basic chess skills or watch others. Ages 5 and older welcome.
Monday
MUSIC AND MOVEMENT STORYTIME 10 a.m. at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. Develop early literacy skills with music, dancing, yoga, singing and stories. For ages 3—6.
JOB SERVICES HELP DESK 12:30—4:30 p.m. at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. Department of Workforce Development professionals will help with job application assistance, resume building, training referrals and more. No appointment required.