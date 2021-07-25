BELOIT—The Friends of Beckman Mill photo contest deadline is Aug. 2 so there still is time to enter.
Amateur and professional photographers can submit photos that they have taken at Beckman Mill County Park. No vertical photos please. The categories are: Wildlife; Flowers; Landscapes; and Buildings.
The winning photos will be used to create a 2022 calendar which will be for sale on Heritage Sunday, Sept. 12 for $6. Each photographer is eligible to win, at most, two entries for this calendar contest. There is no entry fee. Each winner will receive a gift card to local retailers, and the grand prize winner will be featured on the calendar cover page. Please go to Friends of Beckman Mill website to get the full details of the contest and the entry form.
For information contact Lora at Cawkinsl@gmail.com or call 608-362-28 25.