BELOIT—The Friends of Beckman Mill have announced the winners of the Beckman Mill calendar photo contest.
The Grand Prize winner is Brenda Steurer with her photo of a small boy with his dog fishing by the pond. Steurer will receive a gift card from Walnut Creek Apparel & Gifts, a Beckman Mill T-shirt, mug, and a calendar. Her winning photo will be on the cover of the calendar.
The other winners are: Jo Christofferson, Dalton Rasmussen, Deb Adamczyk, Laura Palmer, Kathleen Reif, Ryan Varney, Brenda Daniels and Terry Govert. Their photos will be featured in different months of the calendar and each will receive a Beckman Mill mug, a calendar and a gift card. With 32 entries and over 100 photos, the judging was very difficult. Several of the photos received will be on the calendar.
The Friends of Beckman Mill would like to thank everyone who submitted photos with a small gift. After Aug. 22 those who submitted photos for the contest can stop by the Beckman Mill gift shop on Saturday or Sunday from 1-4 p.m. to receive a gift and the opportunity to purchase a calendar for a special price of $6 each.
The 2022 calendar will be for sale at Beckman Mill’s Heritage Sunday event on Sept. 12 from 11 a.m.—4 p.m. and every Saturday and Sunday from 1-4 thereafter at a cost of $10 each.
Guided tours are conducted every Saturday and Sunday from 1—4 p.m. through October. Admission is by donation. For more information, call Crystal at 608-751-1551 or check out the website or Facebook.