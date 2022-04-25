BELOIT—Beckman Mill County Park is ready to open for the season May 7, welcoming visitors to witness corn grinding demonstrations at the historic mill and tour the beautiful grounds.
Beckman Mill County Park will be open from noon—4 p.m. on May 7. The cooperage/museum will be open for tours as well. Displays show the Beckman Family history while living there and operating the mill.
New on display is the trophy won by Gertrude Beckman at the World’s Fair held in Chicago in 1933. Gary Hess, author of Roll Out the Barrels book, will be in the cooperage with a display and books to sign and sell. Also located in the park are the Griinke Creamery and Gift Shop building which will be open to the public.
The “Meal Deal” will be a bowl of chili, a corn muffin and drink for $5. Choices of chili are made by Culvers, Knute’s Bar & Grill and K’s Outback. The corn muffins will be made with cornmeal ground at the mill. Pop, water, coffee and desserts will be available for purchase also.
Music will be provided with John Sheehan with his concertina and Mike Schneider playing the accordion.
In 2020 the Friends of Beckman Mill planned a season-long raffle to commemorate their 30th anniversary. Due to COVID, that was cancelled. It will be held this season beginning on May 7 and ending on Heritage Sunday on Sept. 11. First prize is a die cast model of a 1947 Studebaker pickup truck which was made from measurements taken of the late Buzz Beckman’s own truck and a $40 FBM gift card. Second prize is one-of-a-kind hand painted (by the late Judy Polaski) tin plate showing a winter scene of the mill and a $30 FBM gift card. Third prize is a limited edition wooden plaque with a laser Beckman Mill scene. Tickets can be purchased at the gift shop on the open day.
The mill began extensive renovations in 1990 with the formation of the Friends of Beckman Mill. The group continues its preservation efforts which have been accomplished by volunteers and their expertise in building, construction and engineering. The site is listed on the National Register of Historical Places.
Guided tours are offered on Saturdays and Sundays, May through October from 1-4 p.m. Other day group tours can be arranged by appointment. Other special events scheduled are an Ice Cream Social and Artists in the Park on July 17 and Heritage Sunday, Sept. 11. Beckman Mill County Park is located six miles west of Beloit at 11600 S. County Road H. For more information, call 608-751-1551 or email: beckmanmill1850@gmail.com. Follow us on Facebook.