Emergencies can happen at any time and often without warning. Are you prepared? Every situation is different, but you can prepare by having a basic emergency supply kit on hand.
What should I have in my emergency kit?
Basic Items:
- Water and non-perishable food for several days (Don’t forget a can opener.)
- Extra cell phone batteries and chargers
- Flashlight with extra batteries
- First aid kit
- Whistle to signal for help
- Dust masks or face masks
- Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties for personal sanitation
- Non-sparking wrench or pliers to turn off utilities
- Local maps
Other Items to Consider:
- Prescription medications and glasses
- Cash
- Fire extinguisher
- Matches in a waterproof container
- Feminine supplies, personal hygiene items and hand sanitizer
- Sleeping bags and warm blankets
- Additional clothing
- Infant formula and diapers (if applicable)
- Pet food, water and supplies (if applicable)
Where should I keep my emergency kit?
Keep your emergency supply kit in an easily accessible location. Make sure your family members know where it is. Remember to keep your kit away from hazards that could ruin your supplies, such as water or high heat.
How do I maintain my emergency kit?
Keep your kit organized and check supplies every six months. It is important to update the kit based on your family’s needs which may change over time. Remember to replace any perishable items as needed, including food, water, medicine, and batteries.
What about grab-and-go bags?
Emergencies don’t always happen at home. A grab-and-go bag is a smaller version of your emergency kit that contains many of the same items in smaller quantities. To be prepared for remote situations put together a few grab-and-go bags for your car, workplace, or anywhere you spend time outside the home. Make sure your family knows where to find the grab-and-go bags.
Gathering a few simple items in advance can make all the difference in an emergency. Talk with your family today about emergency supplies and prepare your kit!
Michael Niles is a Public Health Strategist for the Rock County Public Health Department. If you would like to ask a health-related question to be answered in a future column, email RCHealthDept@co.rock.wi.us with Healthful Hint in the subject line. Data Resources:
