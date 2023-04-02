BELOIT - The Beloit Area Retired Educators Association (BAREA) will host two speakers at its meeting set for noon on April 20 at LaCasa Grande, 618 Fourth St.
Those attending should use the far-right entrance.
Kelsey Hood, Director of Survivor Empowerment at Family Services, will touch on The Domestic Family Violence Center and the coming Family Transitional Center that will be at the old Royce School location.
Amanda O’Kane, the Interim Executive Director of Family Promise of Greater Beloit’s Shelter Services, also will speak. One of her roles is to provide case management for her guests. The shelter she works at is located at 1006 Bluff Street. We will get to learn about the function of it, how it differs from the transitional center, and see pictures of the family friendly facility.
Currently BAREA is working on reading to pre-K, Kindergarten and First Grade Classes at various schools and Head Start. This is our way of supporting the Early Literacy program in Beloit. After the reading sessions, children get to choose a book to take home.
In June BAREA will give a $1,000 scholarship to a Beloit Area high school senior who plans to enter the field of education.
BAREA will be hosting a summer picnic at Preservation Park to meet and invite new members to join BAREA and WREA. This includes professional educators at all levels: elementary, middle school, high school, technical school, and administrators. It also includes custodians, school nurses, para-educators and secretaries. We include the areas of Clinton, Turner, Black Hawk Tech, U Rock County and South Beloit.