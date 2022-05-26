Barb Hopper is not only an exceptional volunteer, she is regarded as a friend.
The Rev. Steve Erkel of the United Church of Beloit said he doesn’t think Hopper realizes the impact that she has on people.
Debbie Kraus, Grinnell Senior Activity Center Manager, said she thinks of Hopper not only as a volunteer, but as a friend as well.
Hopper, a 1971 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School, has a ready smile and a penchant for delivering kindness that goes above and beyond.
Early on, she lived in an apartment and worked in the meal site service there and also was employed for cleaning duties.
“My family has helped me,” she said.
Later, when her father, the late Bob Hopper, was in need of care, she moved back home to take care of him, she said.
“I took care of my dad for seven years. He had dementia,” she said.
Bob also was an active member of Grinnell Hall Senior Center.
“He came down here and I started volunteering here,” Hopper said.
That was in October of 2013.
“She just does it all….and then some,” Kraus said. “I get up to do something and it’s already done. I think she reads my mind sometimes…scary.
“She smiles and greets everyone with a hello, by name mostly, and asks how they are doing and genuinely cares about them and will help them in any way that she can,” Kraus said.
“She reviews the schedule the day prior and then she’s off to set up rooms and puts out supplies for activities, decorating committee, special events and fundraisers, which is no small task as tables and chairs are done a certain way.”
Hopper also volunteers for special events and came in to Grinnell Hall when it was closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak to help out with several drive through events. “When an individual has a question they ask Barb and she usually knows the answer or she does her best to find out the answer and gets back to them.”
After Grinnell Hall re-opened in May of 2021, Barb got involved with even more.
“We needed additional volunteers for the reception desk and Barb was more than willing to learn the responsibilities. I have seen her grow in this volunteer role. She has learned new skills and has become more confident,” Kraus said.
“Sometimes Barb was here the whole day helping wherever there was a need. I had to tell her that she should get involved with some of the activities and she got involved with the Hand & Foot Card Game and enjoys herself. Grinnell offers chair massage and foot care/massage and we encouraged her to pamper herself.”
Since Barb began volunteering she has put in 326,280 minutes or 5,438 hours with an average of 3 hours a day which totals 1,812.66 days that she has volunteered.
When asked about all those hours of volunteering at the senior center, Hopper said: “I just love it down here; everybody is so nice.”
“I consider Barb Hopper a friend, not a volunteer,” Kraus said.
After volunteering Monday through Friday at the senior center, Hopper takes Saturday off and then is back for more volunteering at her church.
She has been a lifelong member of the United Church of Beloit (formerly Second Congregational).
“Barbara Hopper is an incredible example of what a humble servant is by biblical standards as a life-long active member,” said the Rev. Erkel.
“She seeks no recognition for all that she does, and she is always the first to volunteer if something needs to get done or someone needs to be helped.”
The following is a partial list of her volunteer involvement:
- Three-year member of the UCB Board of Church Life.
- Weekly Greeter and Usher for the Sunday morning worship service.
- Helps with the children at Vacation Bible School every year.
- Works at UCB Fundraisers every year, which includes Culver’s, concessions at Beloit Snappers baseball games, and preparing and serving food for Greek Night Dinners.
- Helps at Semi-Annual Work Parties cleaning up the UCB building and grounds.
- Acts as a children’s Sunday School class helper whenever needed.
- Serves as Coffee Hour host several times a year for the fellowship time following the Sunday morning service.
- Helps set-up, serve and clean-up for the annual UCB Beloit Neighborhood Night meal and activities.
- Helps put school supplies in backpacks and distribute them to Beloit children with the annual UCB backpack giveaway.
For her extraordinary volunteer efforts, Barb Hopper has been named the May Volunteer of the Month.