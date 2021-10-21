Walter Knight, far left, appears during the dedication of the Portland Avenue Bridge, naming it in his honor in 2019. Knight will be honored with a banquet set for Nov. 13 at the W.B. Kennedy Masonic Lodge in Beloit.
BELOIT—The W.B. Kennedy Masonic Lodge will hold a banquet to honor Walter R. Knight on Nov. 13. Knight has many accomplishments to his credit and he has been a member of the Masonic Lodge for 67 years.
The banquet will begin with a social hour at 6 p.m. and dinner will follow at 7 p.m. at the W.B. Kennedy Lodge at 2034 Liberty Ave.
On Nov. 27, 1954, Walter R. Knight became a member of W.B. Kennedy Lodge No 3, Beloit, Wisconsin. He is a 33rd degree Mason and member of Madison Beloit Consistory #84.
Walter Knight has contributed his service and talent to the Greater Beloit Community. The Walter R. Knight Bridge was unveiled June 22, 2019—The Portland Avenue bridge over the Rock River bears the name “Walter R. Knight” to honor him for his contributions to the Beloit community.
Walter Knight worked for Fairbanks Morse for 25 years. He served as the executive director of the Rock County Opportunities Industrialization Center (OIC) for over 30 years. The organization provided job training, education, and job placement services for the community. He served on the Beloit City Council for 14 years, from 1972-1986, including serving two terms as president. He also served as secretary and chairman of the Police and Fire Commission and on a variety of ad-hoc committees. Walter also served as chairman of the Governor’s Committee on Minority Business Development, president of the Beloit Breakfast Optimist Club International. In 2014, he was inducted into the Beloit Historical Society Hall of Fame.
Tickets for the banquet are $30 per person. The deadline to purchase tickets is Nov. 1. Seats are limited. For reservation call Lance Baskin at 414- 215-7298 or Walter Ward at 608-365-2412.