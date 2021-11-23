Above is shown one of the Christmas ornaments featuring the Lincoln-Tallman House which will be fore sale in the Artisan Gift Shop. On Friday, local artist Connie Glowacki will be signing ornaments as part of a special event.
JANESVILLE—Local artist Connie Glowacki will be signing newly created holiday ornaments featuring the Lincoln-Tallman House at the Rock County Historical Society (RCHS) Artisan Gift Shop, 426 N. Jackson St., from 4- 7 p.m. on Friday.
Ornaments will be sold in the gift shop throughout the holiday season, however they only will be signed when purchased at the event on Friday. A limited number of prints of the same design also will be signed and available at the Gift Shop.
“The ornaments and prints are beautiful renderings of the historic Lincoln-Tallman House, an Italianate-style mansion built in 1857 by William Morrison Tallman, a lawyer and abolitionist,” said RCHS Executive Director Tim Maahs. “We are very appreciative of Connie’s generosity and talent in helping us to create these truly one-of-a-kind pieces.”
Each glass ornament comes in red velvet box with an insert about RCHS, the Lincoln-Tallman House and award-winning artist Connie Glowacki. Ornaments are $25 each and were hand-painted based on a watercolor painting by Glowacki. No two ornaments are exactly alike.
Twenty-five signed prints based on the same watercolor painting will be for sale at the Gift Shop while supplies last. Prints are $50 each; Raven’s Wish Art Gallery, at 101 W. Milwaukee Street in Janesville, is offering a $40 discount on framing for the prints.
Connie and Mike Glowacki have donated the original watercolor artwork, created by Connie, to the Rock County Historical Society.
The RCHS Artisan Gift Shop features a wide variety of unique, locally sourced items, including apparel, jewelry, ornaments, books, and more. It is open Thursdays through Sundays from Nov. 26—Dec. 30, and some additional dates. Dates and hours correlate with the RCHS Holiday Tree Show. For hours and special dates, visit www.rchs.us/christmas.