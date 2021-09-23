BELOIT—Award-winning local artist Barbara Mathews has agreed to teach a series of watercolor classes this fall at the Beloit Art Center, 520 E. Grand Ave.
The classes will be held in the first-floor classroom beginning on Oct. 5. Class will be held from 1—3 p.m. The series will run for four weeks, Oct. 5 through Oct. 26. The cost for the series is $100. The supply list is available on the Beloit Art Center website.
This is a great opportunity for anyone interested in learning to paint in watercolor. Mathews teaches watercolor classes locally and around the world.
Also starting in October, local award-winning mosaic artist, Nancy Mayhew will be expanding her offerings at the Beloit Art Center. In addition to her weekly Thursday Mosaic Mania Class, she will be offering a Mosaic Trees Class. Students will learn how to create their own mosaic standing or wall tree using stained glass, stone, wood, beads, smalti glass, jewelry, and various metal trinkets. The trees can be decorative and displayed year-round or participants can make a Christmas tree.
The Mosaic Trees Class will meet on Oct. 13 from 5:30—9 p.m. and on Oct. 20 from 5:30—8:30 p.m. The cost is $65 for the tree class plus $20 for materials which includes wooden trees, stained glass, beads, ceramic tiles, smalti glass, china, metal trinkets, and grout. Students are also welcome to create mosaic trees during the regular weekly Mosaic Mania Class which is held every Thursday from 10 a.m.—12:30 p.m. The Mosaic Mania Class is a drop-in class and costs $20 plus supplies.
To register and get more information for these and other classes offered at the art center, visit www.beloitartcenter.com or call the Beloit Art Center at 608-313-9083. The Beloit Art Center is located at 520 E. Grand Ave. in Beloit, WI.