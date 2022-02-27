Photos hang on the wall at the Beloit Art Center at 520 E. Grand Ave., Beloit, during a previous photography contest. Photos again will be on display from March 4—24 at the Beloit Art Center, featuring photos entered in the latest photo contest.
More than 75 images will be exhibited during the month of March at the Beloit Art Center’s 11th annual juried photography contest.
On March 4 an in-person First Friday Gallery Reception will be held from 5-7 p.m., with an awards ceremony beginning at 6 p.m. The first-place award winner will receive $150, second place $100 and third place $50. The exhibit will be up March 4—24.
Amateur photographers throughout the region submitted up to three images to be reviewed by a group of three jurors. This year, two new jurors joined the panel. Each juror individually reviews the digital entries and scores each one. Then the three scores are tallied, which determines the images that are accepted into the exhibit. The final in-person critique with all jurors occurs after the images are delivered to the gallery. Then the results are kept top secret until the night of the opening reception.
Program Coordinator Jerry Sveum has been involved with the exhibit since the beginning.
“The annual juried photography show is an opportunity for photographers to showcase their skills and ability,” Sveum said. “For members of the community and our patrons it’s a time to celebrate and enjoy the talent of local artists.”
While most of the entries are from the southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois area, this year the contest drew participants from as far away as Kentucky.
Beloit Art Center is located at 520 E. Grand Ave. and is free and open to the public. Gallery and gift shop hours are Monday 10 a.m. -2 p.m., Tuesday—Friday 10 a.m.—5p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.—2 p.m. For more information visit www.beloitartcenter.com.