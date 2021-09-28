BELOIT—The Beloit Art Center’s October exhibits will feature the photography of Steve Edwards in the Main Gallery and the paintings of Creswell D’Sylva in the Bell Gallery.
Steve Edwards began his photographic journey in 1980. He was inspired by the work of Gary Bernstein and local photographers Tom Johnson, Marie Kane, and Ken Ring. He owned a wedding and portrait studio in the 1990s and as his skills developed, he became a corporate photographer in the Rockford area. His work included product photography, executive portraits, and aerial photography. In 2000 he transitioned from film to digital photography and enrolled in Photoshop courses.
“It was a great and exciting time in image making, and it still is,” Edwards said. “Through photography I have learned to cherish, appreciate, and see the beauty of the moment, which allows me to better connect with the world around me.”
Creswell D ’Sylva’s artwork is influenced by various experiences of travel and study in Australia, Europe, Scandinavia and Asia. He studied Engineering in Madras, India. The precision needed for machine and building drawings gave Creswell the skills to draw precise geometric forms, which he now uses in his paintings. Heavily influenced by Danish design, Creswell spent 10 months immersed in studying Danish language and culture. It was there that he had his first international exhibition at the Galerie Gammel in Copenhagen in 1984. Since then, Creswell has exhibited in exhibitions in Sydney Australia and locally in Rockford, Freeport, Whitewater, and Beloit. The color palettes of the paintings in this exhibit are influence by the Oaxaca culture in Mexico.
“I have borrowed the use of color combinations from traditional costumes in my paintings,” D’Sylva said. “My pieces portray an eclectic mix of balanced shapes and vibrant colors, all are my original creations and are presented for your enjoyment”.
A First Friday Reception will be held October 1 from 5-7pm. A gallery talk will be held at 6pm. The reception is free and open to the public.
Calling all artists! Entry is now open for the Beloit’s Wisconsin Regional Art Program exhibit for this area. To participate use the online entry form at wiscartists.org or stop by the center for a copy . The fee to enter is $30 and should be sent to the Beloit Art Center, 520 E Grand Ave., Beloit, WI 53511. The deadline to enter is Oct. 23. Entrants should deliver their art to Beloit Art Center on Oct. 29 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. or on Oct. 30 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. The opening reception for Beloit WRAP 2021 will be held on Nov. 5 from 5—7 p.m. The WRAP workshop and art pickup is Nov. 27. The workshop will run from 9 a.m.—1 p.m..
Beloit Art Center is at 520 E. Grand Ave. in downtown Beloit and has established a mission of partnering with the community and regional artists to maintain a center to teach, display and promote art through events, classes, and studio space. To learn more about Beloit Art Center or to become a member, visit www.beloitartcenter.com