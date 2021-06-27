BELOIT—Bill Sahagian’s career as a painter began in 1950.
At age 17 he won the Carnegie Institute Award and attended the Art Institute of Chicago on a scholarship. He also took classes at the American Academy of Arts and Palette and Chisel Academy, both in Chicago. In addition, he also studied at the Icsei’s Art School in Florence, Italy.
Throughout his career Sahagian has come to learn what people like by observing their reactions to his paintings.
“They want color, they want the unusual and they want quality work.” he said. “Color is a big issue. It’s what makes people stop to take a second look.”
What inspires him most as an artist is the beauty he finds in nature, especially the bluffs of the Mississippi River, old dirt roads and rural scenes. His work has won numerous awards and can be found in many corporate, public and private collections in the Midwest. Originally from Naperville, Illinois, Sahagianl now lives in Janesville, Wisconsin,
The Bell Gallery will feature Beloit native, Isaic Pulliam whose work was first exhibited at the Beloit Art Center when he was an art student at Beloit Memorial High School, where it first caught the eye of board member Jerry Sveum.
“We have been watching Isaic Pulliam develop as an artist through our high school art shows for several years. His innate ability to draw has been obvious to all, and he has won awards in shows in Rockford, Madison and Milwaukee, wherever he has entered. He has finished his first year of college at the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design (MIAD) and we are proud to feature him in a solo show of his art. Read his artist statement. View his work. You’re going to love Isaic”.
Pulliam explains his work as an exploration of in-depth detail of human figures.
“Drawing is something I’ve done since I was a kid. Included in my exhibit is a drawing called Fractured Emotions. With this piece I express emotions that many want to push away. Instead, I hope the viewer sees it as motivation to overcome hardship and move on to pursue great endeavors”.
The Beloit Art Center will host a First Friday Opening Reception on Friday, July 2, from 5—7 p.m. at 520 E. Grand Ave. The event is free and open to the public. The exhibit will open until July 30.
Gallery hours are Monday 10 a.m.—2 p.m.; Tuesday—Friday 10 a.m.—5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.—2 p.m. For more information please visit: www.beloitartcenter.com.