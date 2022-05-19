MILWAUKEE, Wis.—Several area students will be among the 3,181 prospective candidates scheduled to receive degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Commencement exercises are scheduled for Sunday, May 22, 2022 in Milwaukee.
UWM is the second largest university in the State of Wisconsin, with over 22,000 undergraduate and graduate students.
Area students scheduled to receive degrees are:
BELOIT
- Brinn Blum, College of Engineering and Applied Science, Bachelor of Science in Engineering
- Carly Coldren, Peck School of the Arts, Bachelor of Fine Arts
- Samantha De Forest-Davis, School of Education, Master of Science
- Joy Diaz, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts
- Panagiotis Fanopoulos, Sheldon B. Lubar School of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration
- Jennifer Mawhinney, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts
- Annika Patterson-Rivera, Sheldon B. Lubar School of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration
- Katlyn Piazza, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts
- Diana Ramirez, Sheldon B. Lubar School of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration
- Kashala Watkins, Helen Bader School of Social Welfare, Master of Social Work
- Reagan Watts, College of Health Sciences, Bachelor of Science
ROCKTON
- Leslie Gorham, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts
ROSCOE
- Klairissa Boisvert, College of Health Sciences, Bachelor of Science
- Emma Roberts, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts
- Madeline Sobojinski, Sheldon B. Lubar School of Business, Master of Science.
LEAVENWORTH, Kan.—Shian Galbreath of South Beloit was named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at the University of Saint Mary Provost .
Students are named to the dean’s list if they end the semester with a 3.5 grade point average or better.
The University of Saint Mary is a Catholic co-educational applied liberal arts university founded and sponsored by the Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth.
MANCHESTER, NH -Several area students were named to the winter 2022 president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 and above are named to the President’s List.
Area students named to the president’s list are:
BELOIT
- Thomas McCulloch and Brittany Marvin.
ROSCOE
- Erica Gonzales and Frank Oyston
ROCKTON
- Sarah Vardell
Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) is a private, nonprofit institution with an 89-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults.
LEXINGTON, VA—Two area students were welcomed as members of the Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society recently.
Students initiated into the Society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars, and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than five percent of students on a campus are invited to join each year.
Local students welcomed by Omicron Delta Kappa are Carolyn Johnson of Beloit, a student at Belmont University, and Alison Lawrence of Roscoe, a student at Augustana College.
LINCOLN, NE—The University of Nebraska-Lincoln conferred a record 3,612 degrees during commencement exercises on May 13 and 14.
Several area students were among those receiving degrees. They are:
BELOIT
- Sarah Ann Erdmann, in the College of Arts and Sciences, who received a bachelor of science degree in criminology and criminal justice with high distinction from the UNO College of Public Affairs and Community Service.
Following is a list of area graduates by hometown, with their college(s) and degree(s).
ROCKTON
- Kylee Breed, in the College of Journalism and Mass Communications, who received a bachelor of journalism degree.
ROSCOE
- Ava Todora, in the College of Engineering, who received a bachelor of science degree in Biological Systems Engineering.
DE PERE, Wis.—Several area students received degrees from St. Norbert College during commencement ceremonies held Sunday, May 15, on the college’s De Pere,Wis. campus.
Area students receiving degrees were:
BELOIT
- Clare Santas, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude
- Jared Skildum, Bachelor of Arts
BRODHEAD
- Cora Purdue, Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude and Honors Program
ROCKTON
- Marissa Floryance, Bachelor of Science.