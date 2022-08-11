MILWAUKEE—Online applications for the 2023 Herb Kohl Educational Foundation Excellence Scholarship can now be submitted at www.kohleducation.org. A total of 100 students will be chosen to receive $10,000 scholarships from among all applicants throughout the state.

Applicants must be residents of Wisconsin who will graduate from a Wisconsin high school in 2023, and plan to continue their education at a college, university or vocational/technical school. Students will be evaluated on academic achievement, leadership, service, and school and community activities. Completed online applications are due on Nov. 8 at 5 p.m. central time. Students should go to www.kohleducation.org/studentexcellence/ to learn more and apply.

