ROCKFORD—Opening day for Anderson Japanese Gardens will be April 15, so area residents can experience the colorful landscape of the local attraction as spring begins.

The gardens, at 318 Spring Creek Road, will be open 9 a.m.—6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m.—5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Admission costs are $11 for adults, $10 for seniors, $9 for students while children age 5 and under will be admitted for free.

The gardens feature flowering plants pagodas, ponds and more. Fresco in the Garden serves breakfast and lunch.

Anderson Japanese Gardens is a 501©(3) non-profit. For more information, visit AndersonGardens.org or call 815-229-9390.

