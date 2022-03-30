Anderson Japanese Gardens in Rockford to open April 15 Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Mar 30, 2022 Mar 30, 2022 Updated 51 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ROCKFORD—Opening day for Anderson Japanese Gardens will be April 15, so area residents can experience the colorful landscape of the local attraction as spring begins.The gardens, at 318 Spring Creek Road, will be open 9 a.m.—6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m.—5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.Admission costs are $11 for adults, $10 for seniors, $9 for students while children age 5 and under will be admitted for free.The gardens feature flowering plants pagodas, ponds and more. Fresco in the Garden serves breakfast and lunch.Anderson Japanese Gardens is a 501©(3) non-profit. For more information, visit AndersonGardens.org or call 815-229-9390. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit parent expresses concern about teacher reading book containing racial slurs Harmon, Lutzow crowned Miss Beloit and Miss Beloit Outstanding Teen Turner returns talent for '22 Zachary C. "Zach" Clowes Interim South Beloit Fire Chief resigns from department Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime