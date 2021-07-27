MADISON—The American Red Cross is in need of blood donors as blood supplies run low in the summer months.
Several blood drive will be held in the Stateline Area. The following is a list of upcoming local blood drives.
- 1—6 p.m. Aug. 12 at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd., Beloit.
- 1—6 p.m. Aug. 16 at St. Stephen’s Family Center, 716 Shu Lar Lane, Clinton.
- 9 a.m.—2 p.m. Aug. 3 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 590 S. St. Joseph Circle, Edgerton.
- 1—6 p.m. Aug. 12 at the Edgerton Public Library, 101 Albion St., Edgerton.
- noon—6 p.m. July 29 at Creekside Place Community Center, 102 Maple St., Evansville.
- 1—6 p.m. Aug. 5 at Rotary Botanical Gardens, 1455 Palmer Drive, Janesville.
- 9:30 a.m.—2:30 p.m. Aug. 16 at the Janesville Masonic Center, 2322 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville.
- 10 a.m.—2 p.m. Aug. 18 at Hedberg Public Library, 316 S. Main St., Janesville.
- 11 a.m.—5 p.m. Aug. 24 at Uptown Janesville, 2500 Milton Ave., Janesville.
For more information or to make an appointment to give blood go to the website at RedCrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
Blood donors must be at least 18 years old or 17 with parental permission. Donors must weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health on the day they give blood.